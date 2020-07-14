UK Bans China's Huawei From 5G Network, Company Calls It 'disappointing' And 'politicised'

The UK has barred mobile providers from buying new Huawei 5G equipment after December 31, 2020, and ordered them to remove all of Huawei’s 5G kit from their networks by 2027. Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden told the House of Commons on July 14 that the move would delay UK’s 5G rollout by a year and the cumulative cost would be up to £2 billion.

"This has not been an easy decision, but it is the right one for the UK telecoms networks, for our national security and our economy, both now and indeed in the long run," said Dowden.

UK’s ban follows the US sanctions on Huawei Technologies Company and ZTE Corporation, calling them threats to national security. Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai had announced on June 30 that the money from the FCC's Universal Service Fund worth $8.3 billion cannot be used to buy, improve or support any equipment or services provided by these suppliers.

Pai had said that both Huawei and ZTE have close ties to the Chinese Communist Party and China’s military apparatus. He added that both companies are broadly subject to Chinese law, which obligates them to cooperate with the country’s intelligence services.

Huawei calls ban 'disappointing'

After the UK announced the ban, Huawei urged the government to reconsider the ban, saying Downing Street reacted under pressure from Washington. Calling the ban “disappointing”, Huawei’s spokersperson Ed Brewster said that the company’s future in the UK has become politicised.

During a regular press briefing, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said that the UK’s ability to provide an open, fair and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies is a touchstone for the country’s market after Brexit. He said that China will pay close attention to the developments in Britain as the open and fair business environment is also a barometer for the safety of Chinese investment in the UK.

