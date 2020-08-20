China Unveils 500kg Precision-guided Air-to-surface Missile System: Reports

Amid growing tension with the United States over Taiwan, China is reported to have unveiled a new 500kg air-to-surface missile system called the Tianlei 500 (translates as 'Sky Thunder') on state television on Tuesday, August 18.

According to reports, ‘Sky Thunder’ is a precision-guided missile system that can carry six types of sub-munitions and has the ability to attack different targets.

Stress over Taiwan

The launch of the new missile system comes at a time when tensions between China and United States are at an all-time high over several issues like Taiwan, Hong Kong, South China Sea as well as China’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It also comes just a week after US Health Secretary Alex Azar's historic visit to Taiwan which marked the highest diplomatic visit by the US to the island in four decades.

While China considers Taiwan to be a part of its mainland and has vowed to see it return under its control, the island views itself as de facto independent. The Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has repeatedly refused to acknowledge that the island is part of ‘one China’ and has welcomed US assistance.

Earlier, American establishment Lockheed Martin Corp awarded a $62 Billion, ten-year contract for the production of F-16 Foreign Military Sale (FMS) aircraft. Taiwan would be receiving 66 of the 90 aircraft in staged delivery till 2026.

Taiwan accuses China of cyber attack

Meanwhile, the Taiwan government accused China of launching a cyberattack on its agencies. Officials reporting the data breach claimed that the damage done by the hack was substantial. Taiwan has accused China of launching constant cyberattacks since 2016, ever since President Tsai Ing-wen was elected.

Tsai Ing-wen was re-elected in January and returned to office with a landslide victory that is seen as a strong statement by the people of Taiwan against China's intimidation tactics.

