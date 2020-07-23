China Unveils Record-breaking Full Glass Bridge In Huangchuan

A stunning new bridge, made entirely out of glass, has been opened for public in China. The glimmering piece of architecture was unveiled in Huangchuan Three Gorges Scenic area, Lianzhou last week. Although Chinese state media reported that there were about 2000 glass bridges across the country, this one has broken the Guinness world record for being the longest.

Can hold 500 people at once

As per a Chinese news media outlet, the ambitious structure, built over Lianjiang river, could hold 500 people at once. In addition, to normal foot traffic, this full glass bridge could also serve as a platform for adventure sports such as bungee jumping and zip lines. In addendum, it could even be used as a ramp for fashion events.

The opening of the bridge took place on July 18 in the presence of Guinness world record representatives who awarded it the status of being the world’s longest glass bridge at 526 .14 m. As per Chinese state media, The structure, which has four observation decks at the middle, is made entirely out of laminated glass which is 4.5 cm thick and said to be 99.15 per cent transparent, eventually giving a full-fledged view of valley and river passing underneath.

As per the China News Service, the bridge took three years to build and cost nearly 300 million CNY to the authorities. The bridge which was fully completed by January this year has been credited 'AAAA' or '4A' rating, which is the second-highest grade assigned by China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism. This new bridge has smashed the record that was held by the Hongya Valley glass bridge in Hubei Province in Central China which is 488m (1600ft) long.

