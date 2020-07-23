Canada: Protests Held In Toronto Against China's Expansionist Policies

More than a hundred Torontonians belonging to diverse backgrounds held a protest outside the Chinese Consulate on July 19. The speakers at the protests spoke out against the Communist Chinese regime and urged the Chinese communist party to free Tibet and Hong Kong, speakers at the protest also spoke out against recent Chinese aggression in Ladakh.

Protest outside Chinese consulate

As per reports, the protestors also called on the Canadian government to boycott Chinese made goods and asked the international community for help in the release of two Canadians held by the Chinese government. According to reports, Tibetan and Vietnamese diaspora, as well as a large gathering of Indian diaspora with tricolour flags, were also present at the protests and all participants urged the Canadian government to implement Magnitsky sanctions on Human Right Violators in China.

Read: Canadian-Indians Protest Outside Chinese Consulate In Vancouver; Say "Back Off China"

Read: Canada Confirms Arrival Of Black Boxes Of Downed Ukrainian Jetliner In Paris

Several protests in Canada against Chinese actions

Canadian Indians on June 24 took to streets and staged a protest outside the Chinese Consulate office in Vancouver against China. The protesters were seen holding placards that read "Back off China", "Stop Killing Indians", "We stand with India", and others.

In another protest, protesters took to the streets of Toronto in a rally organised by the Regional Tibetan Youth Congress in Canada on June 30. The protesters were seen holding placards that read "Jai Hind", and "Boycott Made in China". They were seen raising slogans such as "Tibet stands with India", and "Thank You Indian Army."

'Friends of India' organised another protest against China on July 4 in Vancouver and demanded the release of detained Canadians in China. The two citizens have been arrested because of a diplomatic row between the two countries over the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou by the Trudeau government.

(Input/Image credit ANI)

Read: 'Friends Of India' Demand China Frees Detained Canadians; Protest At Vancouver Embassy

Read: 'Tibet Stands With India': Tibetans Protest Outside Chinese Consulate In Canada's Toronto