China Asks Canada To 'correct Mistakes' And Stop Interfering In Internal Affairs

China on July 6 condemned Canadian Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne's statement that Canada will not permit the export of sensitive military items to Hong Kong and is suspending the Canada-Hong Kong extradition treaty in response to the recent passage of the new national security law for the semi-autonomous region by Beijing. Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian while talking to the press said that China urges the Canadian side to immediately correct its mistakes and stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs.

Zhao further added that Canada should immediately stop interfering in China's other internal affairs in any way so as to avoid further damage to China-Canada relations. Canada has also updated its travel advice for Hong Kong after the imposition of the security law on June 30. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his country was considering immigration and other measures in relation to Hong Kong.

"By making such statements and announcing those measures, the Canadian side has turned a blind eye to the basic fact that the law on safeguarding national security in the Hong Kong SAR is conducive to the steady implementation of the "one country, two systems" principle. The Canadian side has seriously violated international law and basic norms governing international relations and grossly interfered in China's internal affairs. China strongly condemns that and reserves the right to further react. Canada will bear all the consequences arising therefrom," Zhao Lijian said in a statement on July 6.

New Security Law

Chinese President Xi Jinping signed the law into effect on June 30 forcing activists and pro-democracy campaigners to flee the city. The new law has garnered widespread condemnation from governments and business people across the world who argue that it will further suffocate the remaining freedoms and autonomy enjoyed by the residents of the former British colony.

