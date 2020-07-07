China Hawks New Battle Tanks; Netizens Say 'you Too Should Not Trust Chinese Products'

In a desperate attempt to flex its muscles at a time when it gets cornered by the world, China on Tuesday held a commissioning ceremony to introduce new battle tanks in its army. In a video released China's state-backed mouthpiece, Global Times, the 81st Group Army of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) can be seen marching in a ceremony, showcasing their new battle tanks on the ground. Netizens, however, were not too impressed by the video, calling out China for their 'photo-ops', slamming them for their failed attempts to intimidate India.

New battle tanks commissioned! Soldiers from a combined arms brigade under the 81st Group Army of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) hold a commissioning ceremony for a batch of new #tanks joining the battle sequence. pic.twitter.com/buR87AYtZZ — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) July 7, 2020

Netizens react

I thought it’s Takeshi’s Castle new episodes 😂 — Gaurav™ (@MODIfiedGaurav) July 7, 2020

Sir what is cost of ticket to see this circus? — डा. शेख अल बकैती (@6willOwUBZpwBPO) July 7, 2020

Do they even work? You too should not trust Chinese products. Do check if they contain engines... #JustSaying — Proud Indian (@n_goradia) July 7, 2020

That's the world's largest terror organization, the PLA — Deeptanshu Shukla दीप्तांशु शुक्ल దీప్తన్షు శుక్ల (@deeptanshukla) July 7, 2020

No armed forces in the whole world ever needed to do such photo ops in the entire history of mankind! So scared, eh! You are the world’s best, with the camera, no doubt about it. But camera cannot survive ANY battlefield. Sorry state of affairs! — Jit Mukherjee (@Jit_Mukherje) July 7, 2020

Disengagement at LAC

Meanwhile, the Chinese army on Monday began a limited pull-back from a number of friction points in eastern Ladakh, a day after NSA Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi agreed on completing the ongoing disengagement process along the LAC.

Releasing details of NSA Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi 2-hour phone call on Sunday, MEA issued a statement on Monday, stating that both India and China have agreed to 'complete disengagement of the troops along the LAC and de-escalation from India-China border areas'.

Moreover, the two officials, who are India and China Special Representatives for Boundary Talks, agreed that both sides should strictly respect and observe the line of actual control and not alter the status quo via unilateral action. More talks between diplomatic and military officials under the existing framework were also agreed upon. China too has issued a similar press statement.

