China Hawks New Battle Tanks; Netizens Say 'you Too Should Not Trust Chinese Products'

In a desperate attempt to flex muscles, China on Tuesday held a commissioning ceremony to introduce new battle tanks in its army, but netizens weren't impressed

China

In a desperate attempt to flex its muscles at a time when it gets cornered by the world, China on Tuesday held a commissioning ceremony to introduce new battle tanks in its army. In a video released China's state-backed mouthpiece, Global Times, the 81st Group Army of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) can be seen marching in a ceremony, showcasing their new battle tanks on the ground. Netizens, however, were not too impressed by the video, calling out China for their 'photo-ops', slamming them for their failed attempts to intimidate India. 

Disengagement at LAC

Meanwhile, the Chinese army on Monday began a limited pull-back from a number of friction points in eastern Ladakh, a day after NSA Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi agreed on completing the ongoing disengagement process along the LAC.

Releasing details of NSA Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi 2-hour phone call on Sunday, MEA issued a statement on Monday, stating that both India and China have agreed to 'complete disengagement of the troops along the LAC and de-escalation from India-China border areas'.

Moreover, the two officials, who are India and China Special Representatives for Boundary Talks, agreed that both sides should strictly respect and observe the line of actual control and not alter the status quo via unilateral action. More talks between diplomatic and military officials under the existing framework were also agreed upon. China too has issued a similar press statement.

