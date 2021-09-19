China Warns Against 'external Interference' As Australia Signs AUKUS Deal

As Australia expressed its plans to establish a defence partnership with the United Kingdom and the United States, Chinese President Xi Jinping has warned the island continent of avoiding engagement of "external interference" in the Southeastern waters. "Australia could far the most dangerous consequence of being cannon fodder in the event or a military showdown in the region," Al Jazeera quoted Xi Jinping as saying on September 17.

Australia's decision came after Chinese aggression in the South China Sea. Prime Minister Scott Morrison also pointed out to the Chinese "substantive programme of nuclear submarine building" and stated during an interview with radio station 2GB that all countries have the "right to take decisions in their national interest." During other interviews, Mr. Morrison also added that the Australian government is adapting to the changing dynamics in the Asia-Pacific Region.

The reaction came after Australia signed the AUKUS deal with the US and UK to acquire nuclear-powered submarines in order to establish stronger maritime security amidst escalation of Chinese hostility in the South China Sea.

The AUKUS deal

On September 15, Australia, the US, and the UK announced a trilateral security partnership to ensure strategic up-gradation of maritime security in Southeastern international waters. The "historic step" is said to be a joint effort of the three nations and is seen as a move to counter China-administered aggression in Southeast China Sea. As unveiled by the leaders, the submarines will hold nuclear power and not nuclear weapons. It is noteworthy that Australia is a vital part of the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT). According to US President Joe Biden, the deal was signed between the leaders over a joint video conference as an "imperative of ensuring peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific over the long term," he told during the conference.

The trilateral alliance draws strong criticism from Beijing

Meanwhile, Chinese state-held news publication Global Times also dubbed US presence in the Asia-Pacific Region as "naive" and "cold war gambit." Furthermore, during an interview at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) on Friday, the Chinese President appealed to the Southeast-Asian nations' head of state to "absolutely resist external forces to interfere (in) countries in our region at any excuse, and hold the future of the countries' development and progress firmly in our own hands," Al Jazeera reported. Although the leaders did not explicitly mention China in their speech, the deal also drew strong criticism from the Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian. He condemned the alliance calling it a 'threat' to regional peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. Additionally, he also mentioned that the nations are engaging in a nuclear arms race despite being a part of the NPT pact.

Image: AP (representative)