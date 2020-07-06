China Warns Canada Of 'consequences' After Hong Kong Extradition Treaty Suspension

China warned Canada of retaliation after Ottawa suspended the extradition treaty with Hong Kong and export of sensitive military gear after the national security law came into force. China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told a press briefing that China “strongly condemns” Canada’s action, threatening to make “further response”.

“All consequences arising therefrom will be borne by Canada. Any attempt to put pressure on China will never succeed,” said Zhao.

Critics opine that the new security law is in direct conflict with its international obligations under the principles of the legally-binding, UN-registered Sino-British Joint Declaration. Canadian Foreign Ministry announced the suspension of the extradition treaty with Hong Kong, citing violation of international obligations by China.

“Canada joins the international community in reiterating its serious concern at the passage of national security legislation for Hong Kong by the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress of China,” François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Foreign Affairs, had said in a statement.

'Disregard for Basic Law'

Champagne accused Beijing of secretively enacting the controversial law without the participation of Hong Kong’s legislature, judiciary or people. He said that the process of implementing the law demonstrated disregard for Hong Kong’s Basic Law and the high degree of autonomy promised for the semi-autonomous region under the ‘one country, two systems’ framework.

“Effective immediately, Canada will treat exports of sensitive goods to Hong Kong in the same way as those destined for China. Canada will not permit the export of sensitive military items to Hong Kong,” said Champagne, citing an obligation to reassess existing arrangements.

Zhao has urged Canada to immediately “correct its mistakes” and stop interfering in China's “internal affairs” to avoid further damage to China-Canada relations. China has repeatedly denounced the critics of the controversial national security law passed by the parliament on June 30, saying they should not interfere in Beijing internal matters.

"What's this got to do with you? It's none of your business," said Zhang Xiaoming of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council during a press conference.

