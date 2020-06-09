China’s Fighter Jets Edge Near Taiwan After US Military Aircraft Flies Over Island

Several Chinese Sukhoi-30 (S-30) fighter jets reportedly flew over Taiwan’s airspace on June 9, following reports of US military aircraft which were also seen flying directly over the island. Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense reportedly said that the fighter jets briefly flew over the southwestern part of the nation’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ). Furthermore, the ministry also informed that the island’s Air Force quickly responded by broadcasting an order in a bid to drive them away.

While the US warplane’s rare flight over the island showed the increasing collaboration between Washington and Taiwan, the Chinese fighter jets, on the other hand, is believed to be a powerful warning and a demonstration of how much Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) was determined and prepared for war. Taiwan’s ministry reportedly said that they have closely monitored the nation’s surrounding airspace and has even taken proactive measures to ensure the island’s security.

According to Taiwan’s local media outlet, the US military aircraft (C-40) was identified flying over the western coastline of Taiwan. However, the nation’s defence authority reportedly said that the US aircraft’s flight over the island was approved and did not land. Meanwhile, Taiwan’s authority also noted that June 9 was the ninth time this year that Chinese military aircraft have been seen close to the nation’s airspace.

READ: Taiwan: Kaohsiung Speaker Jumps To Death After Mayor Loses Recall Votes

READ: Taiwanese City Votes On If Mayor Should Be Recalled

US arms sale

Amid the soaring tensions between Taiwan and China, the US has been frequently interacting with the island nation. Back in May, the United States also approved arms sale to Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States (TECRO). The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency reportedly said that that the sale included 18 MK-48 Mod6 Advanced Technology (AT) Heavy Weight Torpedoes (HWT) and related equipment for an estimated cost of $180 million.

Meanwhile, China, who wants “peaceful reunification” of the self-governing island under “one country, two systems”, expressed strong dissatisfaction and opposed the arms sale. Wu Qian, spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of National Defense said during a news conference that the People's Liberation Army will resolutely safeguard the country's national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

(Image: Rep/ Unsplash)

READ: US Warship Sails Through Taiwan Strait On Tiananmen Square Anniversary

READ: China Wants 'peaceful Reunification' With Taiwan Under 'one Country, Two Systems'