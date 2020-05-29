China Wants 'peaceful Reunification' With Taiwan Under 'one Country, Two Systems'

China’s Taiwan Affairs Office chief has reportedly said that Beijing wants “peaceful reunification” of the self-governing island under “one country, two systems” saying it is the best way to bring China and Taiwan together. Speaking at an event at Great Hall of the People, located at the western edge of Tiananmen Square in Beijing, Liu Jieyi said that foreign interference in the “reunification” will fail, in an apparent reference to the US which has emerged as a strong ally of Taiwan.

Taiwan considers itself as sovereign while China claims the province as Beijing’s territory under its one-China policy and has been pushing to implement the Hong Kong system in the self-governing island. Hong Kong, a former British Colony, returned to Chinese rule in 1997 but on condition of higher autonomy, and Beijing has been offering the same to Taiwan but all major Taiwanese party have rejected it.

'Undermines status-quo'

Taiwan’s democratically elected President Tsai Ing-wen had said that the self-governing republic wants dialogue with China but can not accept Beijing’s “one country, two systems” policy which undermines the “cross-strait status quo”. During her inaugural address on May 20, Ing-Wen highlighted the complex and changing cross-strait circumstances saying the government has made the greatest effort to maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

“We will not accept the Beijing authorities' use of ‘one country, two systems’ to downgrade Taiwan and undermine the cross-strait status quo. We stand fast by this principle,” she said.

Read: Taiwan Plans Harpoon Anti-ship Missiles' Purchase From US Amid China's Rising Threat

Taiwanese President said that the government is willing to engage in dialogue with China but will not accept China’s "one country, two systems". She added that the administration will continue to handle cross-strait affairs according to the Constitution of Taiwan and the Act Governing Relations between the People of the Taiwan Area and the Mainland Area.

“Cross-strait relations have reached a historical turning point. Both sides have a duty to find a way to coexist over the long term and prevent the intensification of antagonism and differences,” said Taiwanese President.

However, the comment was met with a strong response from Beijing as Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said that China would resolutely oppose and deter any separatist activities seeking Taiwan independence. Presenting the work report at the start of the annual meeting of parliament, Li said that Beijing will encourage the people of Taiwan to promote China’s “reunification” and oppose the voices that call for independence.

Read: China To Deploy 2 Aircraft Carriers Off Taiwan Coast As It Warns US Of 'cold War': Report

(Image: AP)