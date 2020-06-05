US warship sails through Taiwan strait on Tiananmen square anniversary

A United States warship sailed through the sensitive Taiwan strait on June 4 as protesters marked the 31st anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown, international media reported citing both US and Taiwanese military. US Navy patrolling in the sensitive Taiwan Strait, which separates Taiwan from mainland China, has surged in the past few months. On the other hand, Chinese drills in the area have also risen.

'On an ordinary mission'

Speaking to international media reporters, on June 5, Taiwan's Defence Ministry confirmed that the US ship had passed through the Taiwan strait heading south. The ministry also said that the Ship was constantly being monitored by the Taiwanese forces adding that the warship was on an “ordinary mission”. Later, US Pacific Fleet reportedly revealed the named the ship as the USS Russell, an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer.

China’s communist government has been claiming authority over the island. However, Taiwan maintains that it is an independent and sovereign region. In recent times, the United States, an ally of Taiwan, has increased its support with increased regular patrols and arms trade, irking China.

On April 24, Taiwan’s defence ministry reportedly said that the US warship travelled through the narrow strait of Taiwan, that separates the island from China, in southernly direction adding that it continued to sail south. Though the ministry did not provide details of the ship, it added that the ship was monitored by Taiwan's armed forces.

However, a US Seventh Fleet spokesman, Lieutenant Anthony Junco revealed that the ship was a guided-missile destroyer 'USS Barry' which was conducting a “routine Taiwan Strait transit” complying with the international law. Speaking at a news briefing, he added, “the ship's transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the US commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. The US Navy will continue to fly, sail and operate anywhere international law allows.”

Representative Image ; credits: AP

