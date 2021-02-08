China's Top Diplomat Blames US For Worsening Relations, Asks To 'correct Recent Mistakes'

In his first call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, China’s top foreign policy aide to President Xi Jinping pinned the blame on Washington for plunging bilateral relations to their lowest points in decades and also rejected international criticism of Beijing’s policies in Xinjiang and Hong Kong. According to CNN, Yang Jiechi told Blinken that the US should “correct recent mistakes” and work with China to promote the health and stable development of Beijing-Washington relations by upholding the spirit of non-conflict, non-confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation.

Yang also emphasised that both sides should respect the other’s core interests, as well as political systems and developmental paths of their own choosing. He said that each side should focus on taking care of its own domestic affairs and further added that China will firmly continue down the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics. “No one can stop the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation,” Yang said.

Further, China’s official highlighted several major sources of continued tension between the two countries, including Taiwan. He even warned Blinken that issues relating to Hong, Xinjiang and Tibet are China’s internal affairs and that the country would not tolerate any external interference.

READ: Peru Receives 1st Batch Of COVID Vaccines From China

READ: Australian Leader Dismisses Reports Of China-built City

‘US will hold Beijing accountable…’

Meanwhile, according to a statement regarding the phone call provided by the US State Department, Blinken stressed that the US would continue to stand up for human rights and democratic values, including Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong. He also pressed China to join the international community in condemning the military coup in Myanmar. Further, the US Secretary of State reaffirmed that the US would work together with its allies and partners to hold China accountable for its efforts to threaten stability in the Indo-Pacific, including across the Taiwan Strait.

It is worth noting that the Biden administration has asserted that it will counter Beijing’s "aggressive and coercive" actions. They also said that they will sustain its key military advantages and restore America’s vital security partnerships. Further, the US has said that it is “deeply disturbed” by the reports of systematic rape and sexual abuse against women in the camps of Uighurs Muslim minority in China’s Xinjiang region.

READ: China Might Strip Permanent Residency Of Hong Kongers With BNO Passports

READ: Canada Plans To Relocate Winter Olympics From China Over 'abuses Of Uighur Minority'