China's Underhandedness Exposed: While FM Calls For Peace Talks, Mouthpiece Threatens War

Only a day after China's Foreign Minister called for a meeting with EAM Jaishankar to resolve the prolonged standoff between the two countries at the LAC, the Editor of CPC's mouthpiece media Global Times continued his provocation, viciously hitting out at the Indian Army. Threatening the Indian troops to withdraw from the southern bank of Pangong Tso, Hu Xijin stated that the PLA was ready to confront the Army winter long, claiming that if a war broke out, the Indian Army would be 'defeated quickly.'

If Indian troops don't withdraw from the southern bank of Pangong Tso Lake, the PLA will confront them all winter long. Indian troops' logistics are poor, many Indian soldiers will die of freezing temperature or COVID-19. If a war breaks out, Indian army will be defeated quickly. — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) September 10, 2020

EAM Jaishankar meets Chinese counterpart

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi along the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) council of foreign ministers’ summit in Moscow. Both the leaders arrived at a five-point consensus to resolve the border tensions in what the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has called a "frank and constructive discussion". This is the second high-level meeting between leaders of two countries within a short space of time post the clash along the LAC on June 16 and thereafter. Last week, Defence Ministers of both countries also met in Moscow.

China's provocation exposed

Earlier, the CCP's mouthpiece Global Times claimed that the Indian troops illegally crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on Monday and outrageously fired warning shots on Chinese border patrol soldiers who were about to negotiate. However, the Indian Army has refuted all the claims by China. It has said that India is committed to disengagement and de-escalating the situation on the LAC but China continues to undertake provocative activities to escalate.

On Monday, Republic TV accessed pictures of China's PLA troops gathered near Rezang La in the southern Pangong Tso area at the Line of Actual Control. Pictured with primitive weapons in their hand, it is perceived that the Chinese troops intended to repeat the Galwan Valley-type clash. However, the People's Liberation Army's successive attempts to unilaterally change the status quo have been thwarted by the Indian Army.

