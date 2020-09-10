China Holds Tank Drill to Posture Against India; Gets Told 'we've Seen Better On PUBG'

In line with his constant provocation amid border tensions between India and China, Editor of China's mouthpiece media Global Times shared a video of Tibet military command’s live-fire drill practice saying that they were 'all aimed at the China-India border.' Revealing that the People's Liberation Army (PLA) was also conducting drills with airborne troops, Hu Xijin said that the Indian Army should either 'stop provoking or be prepared to be defeated.'

The PLA on Wed released a video of Tibet military command’s live-fire drill on the plateau. PLA also conducted a drill of airborne troops. Yes, these are all aimed at the situation on China-India border. The Indian army will either stop provoking or be prepared to be defeated. pic.twitter.com/124h0ccu8h — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) September 9, 2020

China's provocation exposed

Earlier, the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) mouthpiece Global Times claimed that the Indian troops illegally crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on Monday and outrageously fired warning shots on Chinese border patrol soldiers who were about to negotiate. However, the Indian Army has refuted all the claims by China. It has said that India is committed to disengagement and de-escalating the situation on the LAC but China continues to undertake provocative activities to escalate.

On Monday, Republic TV accessed pictures of China's PLA troops gathered near Rezang La in the southern Pangong Tso area at the Line of Actual Control. Pictured with primitive weapons in their hand, it is perceived that the Chinese troops intended to repeat the Galwan Valley-type clash. However, the People's Liberation Army's successive attempts to unilaterally change the status quo have been thwarted by the Indian Army. Meanwhile, Indian Army sources told ANI that the armies of both nations are communicating with each other even as the faceoff continues near Rezang La.

Netizens react

Try doing the same with Indian troops. Indian Army is already seeing it in Indo-Pak border on daily basis.



What is drill for you is a daily work for Indian Army. — SaveHindus (@GanapathyI) September 9, 2020

Cyber warfare will not work.

You are doing all this to hide incapable pla. Keep happy your local audience Indian army is professional and don't do this cheap tactics of releasing video.

But you will face wrath in real time action. — Satyam goswami (@Satyamspeaking) September 9, 2020

Dont forget 1967 and Doklam

And

Thning is China doesnot know how to play chess with INDIAN ARMY

😂🤣 — ASHU 🇮🇳 (@ashu123bharat) September 9, 2020

India fights for a free country. What does the PLA fight for? You ChiComs are going to lose. It’s only a question of when. — J Michael Waller (@JMichaelWaller) September 9, 2020

Are they all real???



Just asking because my friend says he played better games than this on PUBG — rupees ________ 121🇮🇳 (@rupees121) September 9, 2020

