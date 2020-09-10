Last Updated:

China Holds Tank Drill to Posture Against India; Gets Told 'we've Seen Better On PUBG'

Editor of China's mouthpiece Global Times shared a video of Tibet military command’s drill practice warning that they were 'aimed at the China-India border'

Written By
Ananya Varma
India

In line with his constant provocation amid border tensions between India and China, Editor of China's mouthpiece media Global Times shared a video of Tibet military command’s live-fire drill practice saying that they were 'all aimed at the China-India border.' Revealing that the People's Liberation Army (PLA) was also conducting drills with airborne troops, Hu Xijin said that the Indian Army should either 'stop provoking or be prepared to be defeated.'

Read: US Prepares To Block Key Imports From China's Xinjiang Over Use Of Forced Labour

Read: China Mouthpiece Slanders India; Slammed For 'Seriously?' Claim On New Delhi Fruit Seller

China's provocation exposed 

Earlier, the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) mouthpiece Global Times claimed that the Indian troops illegally crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on Monday and outrageously fired warning shots on Chinese border patrol soldiers who were about to negotiate. However, the Indian Army has refuted all the claims by China. It has said that India is committed to disengagement and de-escalating the situation on the LAC but China continues to undertake provocative activities to escalate. 

On Monday, Republic TV accessed pictures of China's PLA troops gathered near Rezang La in the southern Pangong Tso area at the Line of Actual Control. Pictured with primitive weapons in their hand, it is perceived that the Chinese troops intended to repeat the Galwan Valley-type clash. However, the People's Liberation Army's successive attempts to unilaterally change the status quo have been thwarted by the Indian Army. Meanwhile, Indian Army sources told ANI that the armies of both nations are communicating with each other even as the faceoff continues near Rezang La. 

Netizens react

 Read: China Attempts Intimidation Tactic After Indian Army Clears Air On Fresh LAC Clash

Read: China Claims Indian Army 'fired Warning Shots' Near Pangong Tso; Takes 'countermeasures'

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND