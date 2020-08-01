China Hits New Low As Its Mocks Eurozone GDP Drop, COVID-19 Spread In US

As Eurozone GDP dropped by a record 12.1 per cent in the second quarter on Thursday, China’s mouthpiece ‘Global Times’ Editor-in-Chief boasted about Beijing’s economic revival strategy, while tackling COVID-19 spread.

Hu Xijin further mocked the US for its ‘failure in economic recovery’ and alleged that the Trump government lacks cooperation in fighting the pandemic. “The US, which has the most severe pandemic, opposes cooperation. Trump govt is making the US weird,” he tweeted on Friday.

COVID-19 pandemic may continue for several years. What’s strange is that China has done the best in economic recovery and is also the most active in virus-fight cooperation. The US, which has the most severe pandemic, opposes cooperation instead. Trump govt is making the US weird pic.twitter.com/LSerGSSoHV — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) July 31, 2020

While China boasts about its economic progress and handling of the pandemic, it is still not completely free from the virus. According to reports by the National Health Commission, Beijing reported 101 new cases of novel coronavirus on July 28. This sudden hike in cases came when the country increased the number of nucleic acid testing and contact tracing for new clusters all across China.

The escalating feud between US and China

China has engaged in a bitter economic and political battle with the US since the outbreak of the virus in December which swiftly spread across the world early this year. Presently, both superpowers blame each other for the spread of the deadly virus that has affected over 17,750,000 people worldwide.

Besides COVID-19, other issues mounting tensions between the US and China include Beijing’s claims in the South China Sea, the Hong Kong security law, Chinese aggression towards neighbouring countries including India, alleged human rights abuse in Xinjiang province.

In the recent development in the US-China rivalry, both nations have ordered to close down each other’s consulates, causing symbolic blows in their escalating feud. By doing this, they have also dimmed each other’s ability to observe — and to spy on critical regions of their countries.

