Hong Kong: Carrie Lam Says Only China Can Resolve Legislative Limbo As Polls Get Pushed

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam believes that postponement of the upcoming legislative elections by a year was a reasonable move in the face of the COVID-19 crisis. However, she was reported adding that the ultimate ruling is up to the highest ordinance in China.

Earlier this week, Lam announced that the elections have been postponed from September 6, 2020, to September 5, 2021, due to the pandemic. As per reports, the term of the office of the current parliament will expire on September 30. As the date nears, Hong Kong’s Chief Executive sent an urgent report to the central government for recommendations and guidance.

In an official statement, Lam said, “It is true that while we could use the Emergency Regulations Ordinance to postpone the LegCo Election by one year, we could not in the same regulation empower the continued operation of the Sixth Term Legislative Council because there is a Basic Law provision Article 69 which prescribes that every term of the Legislative Council, except the first term, should have a duration of four years”.

The Hong Kong Chief Executive further added, "I'm not in a position to tell you what that particular decision will be because it has not been said in the reply from the State Council given to me. But I'm sure that a solution could be found because the National People's Congress Standing Committee is the highest organ of power in the People's Republic of China”.

Standing Committee meeting to be held next week

According to reports, the Chinese State Council will be seeking the opinion of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC) on appropriate recommendations for the Hong Kong administration.

On the other hand, the meeting of the NPC Standing Committee is to be held from 8 to 11 August, but it is not yet known whether the issue of elections in Hong Kong is on the agenda of the upcoming meeting.

While the Hong Kong administration assured that the decision to postpone the elections was solely due to the unprecedented crisis, several demonstrators have questioned the lengthy delay of over a year instead of some months.

(With ANI inputs)

