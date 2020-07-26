Chinese Businessman Who Criticised Jinping’s COVID Response Expelled From Communist Party

A Chinese businessman who had criticised President Xi Jinping’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic has been expelled from the Communist Party and slapped with corruption charges.

As per reports, Ren Zhiqiang, who is the former chairman of a state-owned real estate company, has been expelled from the ruling party for discussing sensitive topics, giving views on censorship, and publishing an essay accusing Jinping of mismanagement. Zhiqiang, who 'disappeared from public view' in March, was detained on a graft charge on July 24.

The Discipline Inspection Commission of Xicheng District in Beijing, on its website, wrote that Ren Zhiqiang was accused of corruption, embezzlement, taking bribes, and abusing his position at a state-owned company. While the Inspection Commission revealed no details about the offenses committed by Zhiqiang, it noted that he was dismissed from the party and his case was now being handled by the persecutors, as per reports.

"People did not see any criticism at the conference. It didn’t investigate and disclose the truth. No one reviewed or took responsibility. But they are trying to cover up the truth with all kinds of great achievements," Ren Zhiqiang wrote on his social media, as qouted by AP.

'Suppressed Information'

Moreover, in footage that surfaced online in the month of February, Ren Zhiqiang was seen in a video conference attended by an estimated 170,000 officials where he could be seen questioning Xi’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although Zhiqiang hadn’t directly mentioned Jinpingi’s name anywhere in the footage, he alleged that the leader “suppressed information” at the start of the outbreak. As per reports, he has been accused of violating party “political discipline” before this incident as well.

While Zhiqiang membership was put in probation, he was criticised for having “crossed a line” by accusing Jinping. As per reports, Zhiqiang’s parents were both former high officials in the Communist party and he has had a military career.

(With AP inputs)

