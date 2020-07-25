'South China Sea Not Beijing's Maritime Empire': US' Pompeo In His Fresh Attack

Reiterating its strong position against China's territorial ambitions, the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the contentious South China Sea is not Beijing's "maritime empire" and disputes must be solved via international rules.

"The United States' policy is crystal clear. The South China Sea is not China’s maritime empire. If Beijing violates international law and free nations do nothing, history shows that the Chinese Communist Party will simply take more territory. South China Sea disputes must be resolved through international law," Pompeo said on Saturday.

.@SecPompeo: The old paradigm of blind engagement with China has failed. We must not continue it. We must not return to it. We need a strategy that protects the American economy and our way of life. The free world must triumph over this new tyranny. pic.twitter.com/aJl6hUFZOa — Department of State (@StateDept) July 25, 2020

He added, "Changing the Chinese Communist Party's behavior cannot be the mission of the Chinese people alone. Free nations have work to do to defend freedom. I have faith we can do it. I have faith because we've done it before."

Adding to the growing list of nations rejecting China's claims over the South China Sea, Australia on Thursday issued a statement saying that it categorically rejects all maritime claims by China that are 'inconsistent' with the 1982 UNCLOS. "The Australian Government rejects any claims by China that are inconsistent with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)," it said.

On the other hand, India has also made it clear that it rejects all unlawful maritime claims by China after Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava revealed that the South China Sea is a "part of global commons" adding that India's position on this issue has been clear and consistent.

READ | India-EU Plan Dialogue On Maritime Security In Indian Ocean; Send Signal To China Over SCS

READ | Australia Joins Nations In Rejecting China's South China Sea Claims, Writes To The UN

'Distrust and verify'

Pompeo had previously said that 'distrust and verify' will be the new US policy when it comes to the Asian power. Pompeo also called on the international coalition of the nations to “pressurise” China in a more creative and assertive manner.

In his address at Richard Nixon Presidential Library in Yorba Linda, California, Pompeo on Thursday said, "The only way to truly change communist China is to act on the basis of what its leaders do, not what they say. When it comes to the CCP (Chinese Communist Party), I say, 'distrust and verify'.”

Calling Chinese actions as a threat to the world, Pompeo further stressed that “the free nations” of the world, must induce a change in the CCP's ways as its actions threaten global prosperity. Pompeo warned, “If the free world does not change communist China, then communist China will change us.”

(AP Photo)

READ | Mike Pompeo Slams China's 'virulent Strain Of Communism', Decries 'peaceful Rise' Theory

READ | Pompeo Launches Scathing Attack On China, Wants Nations To 'pressurise' Communist Party