'Will Boost National Security': US Welcomes India's Ban On 59 Chinese Apps

Following India's massive decision of banning 59 Chinese apps, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo applauded India’s decision, saying New Delhi was ensuring its own security.

"India's decision to ban 59 Chinese apps, will boost the country's sovereignty, integrity and national security," said US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

TikTok on Tuesday denied sharing users' data with the Chinese government after India banned the wildly popular app as ties with Beijing deteriorate sharply following a deadly border clash.

#WATCH — India's clean app approach will boost India's sovereignty and boost integrity and national security: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on India's decision to ban 59 Chinese apps pic.twitter.com/NKiycBu89A — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2020

Meanwhile, After India banned 59 Chinese apps, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, quit the Twitter-like Weibo account in China. The account, which posted messages in Chinese, removed all photos, posts, and comments from the PM's official handle. Reports state that 10 days ago, China had deleted 'official Indian statements', including PM Modi's speech from the Indian embassy’s official account on WeChat - China's popular social media app.

India Bans 59 Chinese Apps

On Monday, the government of India banned 59 Chinese Apps including TikTok. The Centre stated that it has received many complaints from various sources including several reports about the misuse of these apps for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers that have locations outside India. Hence, in a move to protect the sovereignty of Indian Cyberspace and to ensure the interests of crores of Indian mobile users, the government has stated that this was a major blow to China’s Digital Silk Route ambitions. The move came amid the ongoing India-China standoff at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and China's overwhelming belligerence following the COVID pandemic originating from its shores.

