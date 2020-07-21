IT Ministry Warns 59 Chinese Apps To Comply With Ban Or Face Consequences; Read Details

As per sources, the IT Ministry has now written to the banned 59 Chinese App companies to ensure strict compliance of its order and warned of serious action in case of any violation. It has been clearly communicated that the continued availability and operation of these Apps, directly or indirectly, is illegal. The Centre warned that it would also constitute an offence under the Information Technology Act and other applicable Acts, which shall attract penal provisions. If such an App is made available for use within India, it will be construed as a violation of the government orders. The IT Ministry reiterated that this ban was imposed under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.

TikTok and 58 other Chinese Apps banned

Amid tensions with China at the LAC, the Ministry of Information Technology on May 29 invoked its power under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act read with the relevant provisions of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking of Access of Information by Public) Rules 2009 to ban TikTok and 58 other Chinese Apps. This includes Shareit, Kwai, UC Browser, Baidu map, Shein, Clash of Kings, DU battery saver, Helo, Likee, YouCam makeup, Mi Community, CM Browers, We Chat, UC Browser, Virus Cleaner, DU Cleaner etc. According to the Union government, this was a targeted move to ensure the safety and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace.

Revealing that the Ministry of Information Technology had received many complaints of some Apps stealing and transmitting user data to servers located outside India, the Centre stated that this was a matter of deep concern that required emergency measures. Moreover, there had been a strong chorus in the public space to take strict action against Apps which harm the country's sovereignty and the privacy of citizens. These Apps will be barred for usage in mobile and non-mobile internet-enabled devices.

