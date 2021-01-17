Chinese Research Vessel Intercepted In Indonesian Waters; Hints At Underwater Ops

A Chinese government survey ship was caught “running dark” in Indonesian waters without broadcasting its position through AIS (Automated Information System), amid concerns of Beijing's maritime behaviour. This is the latest twist to China's ongoing naval invasion, which has also witnessed uncrewed underwater vehicles (UUVs) discovered several times in Indonesia’s territorial waters.

The survey ship, Xiang Yang Hong 03 that left its base at Sanya, China, on the morning of January 6, was intercepted by the Indonesian Coast Guard near the Sunda Strait on January 11. All ships transiting the strategically important strait are required to broadcast their position on AIS. When confronted, the crew of Xiang Yang Hong 03 reportedly claimed that its AIS was damaged.

“Indonesia requires all ships transiting the world’s only archipelagic sea lanes to have functioning AIS and forbids them from carrying out oceanographic research,” according to Asia Times. “The Maritime Security Agency said the Xiang Yang Hong 03 killed its transponder twice while passing through the Natuna islands at the southern end of the South China Sea and later in the Karimata Strait, northeast of the island of Belitung.”

Chinese Naval operations underway?

The interception comes shortly after a Made In China Sea Wing UUV was discovered in the Indonesian waters in December last year. It was the latest of at least four Sea Wing gilder UUVs to be found in the region. Gilders are commonly used to gather information about the maritime environment using forward momentum created by a sinking and rising method called variable-buoyancy propulsion.

The data gathered by gliders can be used for scientific research or naval intelligence including for planning submarine operations. Survey ships are often used to gather naval intelligence using sensors like side-scan sonar and remotely operated vehicles (ROVs). Multiple discoveries of Chinese UUVs indicates that China is gathering intelligence in Indonesian waters. This could relate to the submarine operations of the Chinese Navy (PLAN).

The Sunda Strait, along with the Lombok Strait and Malacca Strait, are strategic maritime passages between the South China Sea and the Indian Ocean. All of these straits involve transiting Indonesian waters. If the Chinese Navy wants to operate more in the Indian ocean, it will have to consider the safest routes through these regions, which requires an extensive survey operation.

Regular trips to the Indian Ocean

Xiang Yang Hong 03 is a regular visitor to the Indian Ocean through Indonesia. The ship has made several voyages to the Indian Ocean in the past two years.

In November 2019, the Chinese survey ship passed through the Sunda Strait into the Indian Ocean, where she surveyed the deep waters to the west of Indonesia, up to the Bay of Bengal. This region is important to the submarine operations of both India and Australia. A year later she was spotted again in the Indian ocean, carrying out an extensive survey in the Arabian Sea.

Whether the activities of Xiang Yang Hong 03 are directly related to naval intelligence or legitimate scientific research is difficult to prove but is raising questions about China's intentions in the region.

“These discoveries in Indonesian waters suggest we should be paying a lot more attention to what the Chinese are doing and why,” Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) analyst Malcolm Davis told Asia Times.

