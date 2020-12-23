Chinese Warship Tracks US Destroyer During Freedom Of Navigation Sail In South China Sea

In an apparent escalation, a Chinese warship shadowed a US guided-missile destroyer USS John S McCain, who was transiting through disputed waters of the South China Sea, Fox News reported. While China has claimed its legitimate right over the 1.3 million square kilometres of the South China Sea, American ships regularly sail through it asserting freedom of navigation. As per ANI, the American warship was sailing through Gaven Reef and Johnson South Reef when the Chinese ship impeded its course.

"This freedom of navigation operation ('FONOP') upheld the rights, freedoms, and lawful uses of the sea recognized in international law by challenging restrictions on innocent passage imposed by China, Vietnam, and Taiwan. All interactions with foreign military forces were consistent with international norms and did not impact the operation,” the 7th Fleet of United States Navy wrote in a statement.

In addition, it said that the unlawful and sweeping maritime claims in the South China Sea pose a serious threat to the freedom of the seas, including the freedoms of navigation, free trade and overflight. “By engaging in the innocent passage without giving prior notification to or asking permission from any of the claimants, the United States challenged the unlawful restrictions imposed by China, Taiwan, and Vietnam. The United States demonstrated that innocent passage may not be subject to such restrictions," a report by 7th Fleet, which operates in the Pacific stated.

China 'expelled' the US ship

In contrast, China’s People’s Liberation Army Southern Theater Command claimed that the US destroyer "trespassed into waters near China's Nansha Islands (Spratly Islands), without the authorization of the Chinese government". Following which the Chinese ships, “warned and expelled” it, a statement from PLA added.

This comes as multiple Russian and Chinese bombers flew over the western Pacific region in a display of strengthening ties. According to a statement by the Russian defence ministry, the second joint air patrol included two Tu-95 strategic bombers and four Chinese H-6K bombers. A video of the fighter planes flying over the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea was later shared by the ministry on Twitter with #RussiaChina.

Image: ANI