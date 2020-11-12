Last Updated:

Chinese Stooge Shares 'humorous' Take On US Polls; Twitter Calls Him Out In Typical Sass

Chinese stooge took to Twitter to share a comical video of Trump and Biden fighting over a chair, denoting the US President's seat. The "meme" backfired.

Chinese

Chinese mouthpiece 'Global Times' Editor Hu Xijin on Thursday shared a 'humorous' meme, mocking the political situation in the United States where Republican President Donald Trump has refused to concede his defeat against President-elect and Democratic rival Joe Biden. The Chinese stooge took to Twitter to share a comical video of the two politicians fighting over a chair, denoting the US President's seat. 

However, he also managed to swing the axe on his own foot as netizens poked fun at the "autocratic Communist state which is alien to the concept of voting and elections." Reacting to the video, Twitterati questioned, who did Chinese President Xi Jinping run elections against?

Meanwhile, another user claimed that while the US elections caught global attention, most Americans would not even know who the President of China is. "At least Americans have elections, while China suffers from a regressive totalitarian dictatorship," commented another. 

Here's a string of comments where China got severely trolled over a poor "meme" shared by the stooge. 

Trump refuses to concede defeat in US elections

Since the announcement of US election results declaring Joe Biden's victory, Donald Trump has constantly refused to concede his defeat. Claiming that elections are 'far from over', Trump promised to challenge the poll results in a few key states. According to the incumbent President, mail-in ballots were subjected to election fraud.  

US media declared that Joe Biden defeated Trump in the closely contested election, becoming the 46th president of the country.  In his third attempt at the White House, Biden, a four-decade Senator and then a vice president, received over 74 million votes, which is four million more than Trump, and more than any other presidential candidate.

