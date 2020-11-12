Chinese Stooge Shares 'humorous' Take On US Polls; Twitter Calls Him Out In Typical Sass

Chinese mouthpiece 'Global Times' Editor Hu Xijin on Thursday shared a 'humorous' meme, mocking the political situation in the United States where Republican President Donald Trump has refused to concede his defeat against President-elect and Democratic rival Joe Biden. The Chinese stooge took to Twitter to share a comical video of the two politicians fighting over a chair, denoting the US President's seat.

Chinese netizens‘ humor on US presidential election. pic.twitter.com/YuXrgz3954 — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) November 12, 2020

However, he also managed to swing the axe on his own foot as netizens poked fun at the "autocratic Communist state which is alien to the concept of voting and elections." Reacting to the video, Twitterati questioned, who did Chinese President Xi Jinping run elections against?

Meanwhile, another user claimed that while the US elections caught global attention, most Americans would not even know who the President of China is. "At least Americans have elections, while China suffers from a regressive totalitarian dictatorship," commented another.

Here's a string of comments where China got severely trolled over a poor "meme" shared by the stooge.

that is called democracy. far cry for an autocratic communist state. a state that is afraid of twitter and believes in internet censorship. — Sharan (@sharan_ca) November 12, 2020

Most Americans wouldn't even know who the president of China even is. Not worth their time. — @idontthinkso (@164210Y) November 12, 2020

The Chinese people are well accustomed to fighting over basic items like chairs — grant (@grantbelden) November 12, 2020

Who did Xi run against? — 自由之子(Son of Liberty)😷 (@Z_SONOFLIBERTY) November 12, 2020

Made me laugh, very funny. You know what would be even funnier; Xi and the 4 Hong Kong legislators removed from office. I wonder how long the author would live before his family was billed for the bullet that went through the back of his head. — Mike Malter (@mikemalter) November 12, 2020

What Chinese netizens know about elections? Aren't they supposed to do exactly as mandated by CCP? — Anonim Ten (@anonimten) November 12, 2020

Meanwhile xi is strongly glued to chair 🪑 for lifetime !!!! — Nav Sihag (@navsihag) November 12, 2020

Still they have elections, you guys suffer from totalitarian dictatorship - beastly and regressive. — Susen Dutta 🇮🇳 (@dutta_susen) November 12, 2020

Do you have one on Chinese election?



Forgot...you don't have elections there.... — Vijay Vuppala (@vjvuppala) November 12, 2020

It’s amazing humor is even a word in CCP controlled China. Unreal. Stick to your day job propaganda’ing and leave humor to countries where we are allowed to enjoy it — Let Freedom Ring (@RealDenisGarvey) November 12, 2020

Trump refuses to concede defeat in US elections

Since the announcement of US election results declaring Joe Biden's victory, Donald Trump has constantly refused to concede his defeat. Claiming that elections are 'far from over', Trump promised to challenge the poll results in a few key states. According to the incumbent President, mail-in ballots were subjected to election fraud.

US media declared that Joe Biden defeated Trump in the closely contested election, becoming the 46th president of the country. In his third attempt at the White House, Biden, a four-decade Senator and then a vice president, received over 74 million votes, which is four million more than Trump, and more than any other presidential candidate.

