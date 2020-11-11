US President-elect Biden Says Trump's Refusal To Concede Defeat Is An 'embarrassment'

Reacting to Donald Trump's refusal to concede defeat in the elections, US President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday said that it was an 'embarrassment'. While speaking at his first conference since his poll victory, Biden clarified that Trump's refusal to acknowledge his victory would not hold up his transition plans. The former Vice President also said that other senior Republicans who had not recognised his win, such as Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, would eventually change course.

Joe Biden said, "Well, I just think it is an embarrassment, quite frankly, the only thing that, I think it will not help the President's legacy...I think at the end of the day it will all come to fruition on January 20, and between now and then a hopeful expectation is that the American people do understand that there has been a transition."

Speaking further, Joe Biden said that he completely understands the loss of people who voted for Trump. He added, 'I think they understand that we have come together. I think they are ready to unite and I believe that we can pull this country out of this bitter politics we have seen for the last 5,6,7 years.'

Answering a question about taking legal action against Donald Trump, Biden said that he doesn't see the need for legal action.' He added, 'Quite frankly, I think the legal action is, you are seeing it play out. The actions he's taking, and so far there is no evidence of any of the assertions made by the President or Secretary of State Pompeo.'

Since US elections 2020 results have been announced, Trump has continuously refused to concede his defeat. He said, 'election was far from over'. Promising to challenge, he had filed many lawsuits to challenge the election results in a few key states. Trump claims that mail-in ballots have been subjected to election fraud.

Joe Biden & Kamala Harris win US Elections 2020

After 4 days of vote counting, Democratic nominee Joe Biden was elected the 46th US President on Saturday (local time) with 284 electoral college votes, along with vice presidential-elect Kamala Harris. This came after Biden's victory in Pennsylvania which took his past the 270 electoral college votes that he needed to win. Despite the close call - Georgia, Nevada, Arizona and Pennsylvania turned out to be the four swing states that helped Biden secure the win. He also won 50.6% popular votes amassing 7,48,47,834 ballots.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will formally assume office in January 2021. Kamala Harris has now made history by becoming the first woman, the first woman of colour and first woman of South-Asian origin to become the Vice-President-in waiting of the United States. This isn't the first time the Democratic VP elect Harris has made history. She made history earlier by becoming the first Asian-American to be chosen as a Democratic vice presidential nominee. Several world leaders have taken the opportunity to congratulate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as their supporters across the US have taken to streets to celebrate the victory.

(With ANI inputs)