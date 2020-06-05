When Covid Vaccine Arrives, Need Global Solidarity To Ensure Access For All: UN Chief

Addressing the UK-led Global Vaccine Summit organised by the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (Gavi) on Thursday, Secretary-General of the United Nations António Guterres has said appealed for global solidarity. As the world fights the deadly Coronavirus pandemic, Guterres in a video message has said that the COVID-19 vaccine must be seen as a global public good.

Here is his full speech:

Today, we celebrate the lifesaving miracle of vaccination. The most important public health intervention in history. Saving tens of millions of lives each year. Eradicating diseases like smallpox. Preventing diseases like measles, rubella and tetanus. But we also meet at an uncertain time. COVID-19 is the greatest public health crisis of our generation. Right now, there is no vaccine. As we work together to develop one, there is an important lesson we need to understand. A vaccine, by itself, is not enough. We need global solidarity to ensure that every person, everywhere, has access. A COVID-19 vaccine must be seen as a global public good -- a people’s vaccine, which a growing number of world leaders are calling for. Let’s learn from the incredible work of GAVI, the vaccine alliance. Thanks to the alliance partners, people of all ages and income levels in all countries can access vaccines. The United Nations is proud to be part of this effort towards universal health coverage. And we are committed to being part of the next phase. Because there is still much work to do. Twenty million children are missing their full complement of vaccines. And one in five has received no vaccines at all. Now, under the shadow of COVID-19, their plight is even more desperate. Immunization campaigns are being halted. The gaps in global vaccine delivery could grow wider. So, as we meet today, let us make three key commitments. First -- let’s find safe ways to continue delivering vaccinations, even as COVID-19 spreads. Second -- let’s use the networks of vaccine-delivery to deliver a range of other primary health services. And third -- when a COVID-19 vaccine becomes available, let’s make sure it reaches everyone. Disease knows no borders. That is why a fully funded GAVI will be critical to ensure we continue to progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals. Thank you.

PM Modi at Global Vaccine Summit

Addressing the UK-led Global Vaccine Summit organised by the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (Gavi) on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered India's support in producing vaccines at a low cost. This assumes significance in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis which has claimed 3,83,872 lives all over the world. So far, there is no vaccine to cure the novel coronavirus. He emphasised that the Gavi was not just an alliance but a symbol of global solidarity. Moreover, he cited India's track record of immunisation.

He also highlighted that India had donated to the Gavi despite being eligible for financial support. The PM reiterated the country's solidarity with the rest of the world amid the novel coronavirus crisis. Thereafter, he conveyed his best wishes for the success of Gavi. India pledged 15 million US dollars to the Gavi.

