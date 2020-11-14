Diwali 2020: Chinese Envoy Extends Greetings To His 'Indian Friends' On 'festival Of Joy'

The Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong, on November 14, extended his heartfelt greetings on the festival of Diwali. Dubbing the occasion as “festival of lights”, he wished all his Indian “friends” happiness, good health and prosperity. Along with the message, the 54-year-old diplomat also shared a picture of him and his wife along with a message that read, “May Diwali lights illuminate your lives forever! Wishing you joy, health and prosperity.”

Wish all my #Indian friends a very Happy #Diwali! In this festival of joy and celebration, I wish you and your family good health, happiness and prosperity in your life. pic.twitter.com/2rkaiMetnY — Sun Weidong (@China_Amb_India) November 14, 2020

World leaders extend Diwali greetings

Earlier in the day, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan also extended his greetings to India on the occasion of Diwali. Hailing it as “Festival of Lights”, the monarch “congratulated” thousands of people who celebrate the festival across the globe. In his Twitter post, he also wished "prosperity and progress” to all those who celebrate the festival.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and Leader of the Conservative Party Boris Johnson also extended his wishes on the occasion of Diwali. Taking to Twitter, Johnson posted a video with the caption 'Shubh Diwali' (Happy Diwali), wishing citizens celebrating the festival of lights.

In the video, Johnson said, "...Wishing everybody very Happy Diwali. The lights are on in Leicester's Golden Mile, the samosas and sweet treats are being handed out and people are taking in all wonderful sights, smells and sounds that make this festival so luminous and exciting..."

Joining him was Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who shared his warm regards on Diwali for PM Modi and Indians. He tweeted an image of him and PM Modi shaking hands when the former had arrived in India this year. Netanyahu has often greeted PM Modi and Indians on various festive occasions. He had also congratulated PM Modi in his election victory in May. The gesture has been reciprocal on festive Jewish occasions by PM Modi.

