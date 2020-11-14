Last Updated:

Happy Diwali 2020 Wishes, Messages And Videos To Share With Your Loved Ones

Happy Diwali 2020 messages, videos and wishes to send to your close ones on this auspicious occasion as everyone celebrates the festival of lights. Take a look.

happy diwali 2020

Deepawali or Diwali is one of the most celebrated festivals in India. It is the festival of lights which usually lasts for five days. It symbolizes the spiritual victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. This year, 2020, Diwali falls on Saturday, November 14.

Happy Diwali messages

  • Shine like sparkles, glow like candles and burn all the negativity like crackles. Wish you all a very lovely & cheerful Diwali!
  • I wish that this Diwali brings you every joy that you have missed in this tough time. Shubh Deepawali!
  • Your mind & soul will be enlightened; your heart will be purified. And your bond of love will be strengthened. Wish you a very delightful Happy Diwali
  • Some Sweets Smiles, Few Words Of Cheer
  • Some Love And Care From Someone Near
  • Wish You Happy Diwali & Blessings For The Coming Year
  • On This Diwali…
  • May the lights of Diwali Diyas fill your home with wealth, happiness, and everything that Brings You Joy! I wish you and your entire family a very very Happy Diwali 2020!
  • Open your main entrance door & welcome Goddess Lakshmi whole-heartedly. I hope she will fulfil all your dreams. Wish you a very Happy & Wealthy Diwali
  • We might not be able to burst firecrackers this year, but we can surely burn the evil within us and spread goodness all over. Sending heap of love and blessings. Happy Diwali 2020!

Happy Diwali greetings

  • Let’s celebrate the festival in the true sense by spreading joy and light up the world of others. Have a happy, safe, and blessed Diwali!
  • Happiness is in the air because it is the ambience of Diwali, which is everywhere. Shower love, care, and joy on everyone you meet. Rejoice on this blessed occasion and spread sparkles of peace and goodwill. Have a Happy Diwali 2020!
  • Hope the festival of lights brings your way bright sparkles of peace, contentment, joy, and happiness which stays with you throughout this year and in the years to come. May the lamp of joy remain illuminated in your life now and forever. Have a joyous Diwali!
  • This Diwali let us give thanks for all we hold dear
  • Our health, our family, our friends and
  • to the grace of God which never ends. Happy Diwali 2020!
  • With the shining of diyas and the echoes of the chants, may prosperity and happiness of this festival of lights fill our lives.
