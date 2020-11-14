Happy Diwali 2020 Wishes, Messages And Videos To Share With Your Loved Ones

Deepawali or Diwali is one of the most celebrated festivals in India. It is the festival of lights which usually lasts for five days. It symbolizes the spiritual victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. This year, 2020, Diwali falls on Saturday, November 14.

Happy Diwali messages

Shine like sparkles, glow like candles and burn all the negativity like crackles. Wish you all a very lovely & cheerful Diwali!

I wish that this Diwali brings you every joy that you have missed in this tough time. Shubh Deepawali!

Your mind & soul will be enlightened; your heart will be purified. And your bond of love will be strengthened. Wish you a very delightful Happy Diwali

Some Sweets Smiles, Few Words Of Cheer

Some Love And Care From Someone Near

Wish You Happy Diwali & Blessings For The Coming Year

On This Diwali…

May the lights of Diwali Diyas fill your home with wealth, happiness, and everything that Brings You Joy! I wish you and your entire family a very very Happy Diwali 2020!

Open your main entrance door & welcome Goddess Lakshmi whole-heartedly. I hope she will fulfil all your dreams. Wish you a very Happy & Wealthy Diwali

We might not be able to burst firecrackers this year, but we can surely burn the evil within us and spread goodness all over. Sending heap of love and blessings. Happy Diwali 2020!

Happy Diwali videos

Happy Diwali greetings