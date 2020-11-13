Happy Diwali 2020: Learn The History And Significance Of The Festival Of Lights

Diwali, or Deepawali (as it is known in some parts of India), is a festival of light and of exchanging gifts and sweets. Families in India celebrate it every year in October or November and will wish each other a Happy Diwali 2020 this year too. Truly a magnificent sight, the festival reminds us of the time when good triumphed over evil and knowledge over ignorance.

Diwali History: The Many Stories

Behind every tradition lies a story; in this case, every culture has a different one. While legends may differ, the messages conveyed are aligned. For example, in northern India, Diwali is celebrated in the memory of the day when Lord Rama returned to his people in Ayodhya after 14 years in exile, during which he rescued Sita from King Ravana in an epic battle detailed in the Ramayana.

In the south, Deepavali is celebrated as a one-day festival in honour of Lord Krishna’s victory over the Demon Narakasura. In Jainism, Diwali is an auspicious day which marks the anniversary of Lord Mahavir‘s attainment of Moksha (enlightenment). Meanwhile, in the east, Diwali is associated with Kali Puja, which commemorates the reincarnation of the Goddess Kamalatmika. Buddhists also consider the day holy as the enlightened one, Gautam Buddha returned to Kapilavastu after 18 long years with his followers. Their return was celebrated by an endless sea of light.

Diwali Significance: The Five Days

Dhanteras, Dhanatrayodashi: Dhanteras marks the beginning of Happy Diwali 2020 celebrations and is considered an auspicious day for making purchases. These purchases range from gold ornaments to Diwali gifts, appliances and utensils. The house is decorated with rangoli, diyas and Haldi, giving the house a festive makeover.

Naraka Chaturdashi, Chhoti Diwali In some parts of India, people wake up early and bathe with aromatic salts and wear new clothes. The house as well is cleaned thoroughly, hence cleansing both the mind and body before the rituals.

Lakshmi Pujan or Kali Puja: This day is known as Diwali, devoted to Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of prosperity, good luck and beauty. Homes are lit with diyas and gifts are exchanged between family and friends. The night sky fills with impressive fireworks, much more than on any other day throughout India.

Annakut, Balipratipada (Padwa) or Govardhan Puja: On this day, according to legend, Lord Krishana became the saviour of Gokul by lifting the Govardhan mountain with one finger. This event is celebrated by offering piles of food before a miniature hill (meant to resemble the Govardhan mountain) to appease Lord Krishna. This day is also the first day of the Vikram Samvat oF the Hindu calendar.

Bhai Duj, Bhau-Beej, Vishwakarma Puja: On the last day of Happy Diwali 2020, the bond between brothers and sisters is celebrated with a Tilak ceremony, where the sister applies a tilak on the brother’s forehead. This festival celebrates the bond between a brother and a sister, with the sister praying for the brother's well being and good health and the brother reminded of his duty to protect and care for his sister. With this, the festival of Diwali comes to an end.

