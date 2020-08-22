Last Updated:

'Don't Do To Others What You Don't Want,' Chinese Stooge To US Over Drills In S. China Sea

Hu Xijin, blaming the US of 'provocating' China, asked how the US would feel if China began flying military planes in the Caribbean sea

Written By
Ananya Varma
China

The Editor of China's state-backed media Global Times on Saturday ironically questioned US' military operations in the South China Sea, warning the country to not be 'frivolous'. Hu Xijin, blaming the US of 'provocating' China, asked how the US would feel if China began flying military planes in the Caribbean sea, advising the country to 'do not do to others what you do not want.' 

The GT Editor's rattled response comes after the US flew its Navy aircraft carrier conducting maritime exercises in the South China Sea amidst the Communist country's belligerence in the disputed waters. The exercise was conducted by the US from its legitimate military base in the Philippines. 

While China cries foul, several tiny nations in the region like Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Vietnam have called out the country for its 'false' territorial claims accusing China of expanding its territories by building artificial islands in the region. 

Netizens react

US carries military drills to oppose China's claims

China's claim to virtually all of the South China Sea has created a spark among other south-east Asian nations. The latest naval drill comes in the backdrop of US' operational deployment of the “freedom of navigation” mission in the disputed South China Sea, led by the USS Nimitz and USS Ronald Reagan.

Last month, the United States stationed two of its aircraft carriers to the South China Sea to carry out military drills in response to China's aggression in the disputed waters. The US Navy on its official websites says The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group is the Navy's only forward-deployed strike group and one of America's most visible symbols of resolve. 

Meanwhile, China claims nine-tenths of the South China Sea that sees some $3 trillion worth of goods pass through it every year, which accounts for a third of global maritime trade. 

First Published:
