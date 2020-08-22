'Don't Do To Others What You Don't Want,' Chinese Stooge To US Over Drills In S. China Sea

The Editor of China's state-backed media Global Times on Saturday ironically questioned US' military operations in the South China Sea, warning the country to not be 'frivolous'. Hu Xijin, blaming the US of 'provocating' China, asked how the US would feel if China began flying military planes in the Caribbean sea, advising the country to 'do not do to others what you do not want.'

Think about it, if a Chinese military plane conducts a mission in the Caribbean like this, would the Americans feel they are being provoked? Confucius said: Do not do to others what you do not want. The US, having a short history, should not be frivolous. pic.twitter.com/54Wj4rbNWm — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) August 21, 2020

The GT Editor's rattled response comes after the US flew its Navy aircraft carrier conducting maritime exercises in the South China Sea amidst the Communist country's belligerence in the disputed waters. The exercise was conducted by the US from its legitimate military base in the Philippines.

While China cries foul, several tiny nations in the region like Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Vietnam have called out the country for its 'false' territorial claims accusing China of expanding its territories by building artificial islands in the region.

Netizens react

The CCP's history is shorter than that of the U.S. and perhaps you are forgetting who started provoking.... — Campaign For Uyghurs (@CUyghurs) August 21, 2020

The US has all the right in the world to be in international waters and protecting its allies. — Nik (@Spicysauced) August 21, 2020

Preach a moral to USA, practice its opposite elsewhere: thats China — Self (@ThusSpakeSelf) August 21, 2020

Well its not like us is claiming all the Caribbean sea by drawing an I imaginary line across the sea like a 3 year old boy. — Potato (@Potato34120852) August 21, 2020

US carries military drills to oppose China's claims

China's claim to virtually all of the South China Sea has created a spark among other south-east Asian nations. The latest naval drill comes in the backdrop of US' operational deployment of the “freedom of navigation” mission in the disputed South China Sea, led by the USS Nimitz and USS Ronald Reagan.

Last month, the United States stationed two of its aircraft carriers to the South China Sea to carry out military drills in response to China's aggression in the disputed waters. The US Navy on its official websites says The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group is the Navy's only forward-deployed strike group and one of America's most visible symbols of resolve.

Meanwhile, China claims nine-tenths of the South China Sea that sees some $3 trillion worth of goods pass through it every year, which accounts for a third of global maritime trade.

