China Send Its Long Range Bomber Planes For Drills Over South China Sea

China has said on July 30 that it sent long-range bombers over the South China Sea for aerial drills amid rising tensions between Washington and Beijing. Defense Ministry spokesperson Ren Guoqiang reportedly said that the exercises included nighttime takeoffs and landings, and targeted long-range attacks. Ren added that were H-6G and H-6K bombers which are upgraded versions of fighter planes used by the People's Liberation Army Air Force and the People’s Liberation Army Navy Air Force.

He said that the drills were conducted to boost pilot abilities to operate under all natural conditions and also added that It wasn't clear whether live bombs were used.

US rejects China's claim

China's claim to virtually all of the South China Sea has created a spark among other south-east asian nations. As per reports, the US this month for the first time rejected China’s claims outright, prompting Beijing to accuse it of seeking to create discord between China and its neighbours. As per reports, five other countries also exercise claims in the South China Sea through which around $5 trillion in trade is transported annually.

Meanwhile, the United States and Vietnam signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen Hanoi’s fisheries management and law enforcement capabilities amid disputes with Beijing in the South China Sea. The MoU also provides for support against “intimidation” of Vietnam’s fishermen in the South China Sea. US Ambassador to Vietnam, Dan Kritenbrink, said at the signing ceremony that the United States looks forward to working together with Vietnam to strengthen the sustainability of its fisheries and support its fishers against illegal intimidation. The MoU comes a week after the US issued a statement in support of Southeast Asian nations in maritime disputes in the region.

