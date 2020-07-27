US Accused Of Closing Chengdu Consulate Without Paying Local Staff; China Stooge Outraged

China on Monday said it took control of the US consulate in Chengdu after it was formally closed as per Beijing's directive in retaliation to America's move to shut down the Chinese diplomatic mission in Houston. At 10 am July 27, as required by the Chinese side, the US Consulate General in Chengdu was closed, a press release by Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

'Don't just speak nicely'

Editor of the Chinese Communist Party's mouthpiece Global Times Hu Xijin said that United States' closure of Chengdu consulate and personnel withdrawal completely complied with the requirement of the Chinese side adding that Beijing also took over the premises in a "civilized way". He hoped this kind of observance of the rule can be expanded to broader China-US relations.

In another tweet, the Chinese stooge slammed America and alleged that the consulate "didn't pay enough compensation to local staff who are dismissed, triggering dissatisfaction." He said that even though the US after the consulate published a video "We'll miss you forever," its goodwill needs to be matched with actions. "Don’t just speak nicely," Xijin said.

The US closed consulate in Chengdu and published a video “We’ll miss you forever.” But as far as I know, the consulate didn’t pay enough compensation to local staff who are dismissed, triggering dissatisfaction. Goodwill needs to be matched with actions. Don’t just speak nicely. pic.twitter.com/RbfWcuU8dA — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) July 27, 2020

Last week, the US government ordered the closure of China's consulate in Houston, Texas, claiming the mission had been involved in a larger Chinese espionage effort using diplomatic facilities around the US.

US-China relations hit an all-time low

The US State Department in a statement on Monday expressed disappointment over the closure, saying the consulate has stood at the centre of our relations with the people in Western China, including Tibet, for 35 years. We are disappointed by the Chinese Communist Party's decision and will strive to continue our outreach to the people in this important region through our other posts in China, the statement said.

Tensions have been rising between the US and China for some time. President Donald Trump's administration has clashed repeatedly with Beijing over trade and the Coronavirus pandemic, as well as China's imposition of a controversial new security law on Hong Kong. Washington has been critical of Beijing's crackdown on its Uygur Muslims in the restive Xinjiang province.

