China Gives 'necessary Response', Orders Shutdown Of US Consulate In Chengdu

In a retaliatory measure on Friday, China has ordered the closure of the US consulate in Chengdu. This comes within two days of the United States shutting down the Chinese consulate in Houston "to protect American intellectual property" and the private information of Americans.

Issuing a statement on the closure of the US consulate in Chengdu, the Chinese Foreign Ministry has said that it is a legitimate and necessary response to the Donald Trump administration after its sudden closure of the Chinese consulate in Houston. Terming that the move by China is in compliance with international law and basic norms of international relations, 'as well as diplomatic practices', China said that it is a retaliatory measure.

US shuts Chinese consulate in Houston

On July 22, the United States ordered China to close its consulate in Houston "to protect American intellectual property" and the private information of Americans. In its brief about the development, the Trump administration said that the United States will not tolerate China's violations of sovereignty and intimidation of American people, adding that it has not tolerated China's unfair trade practices and other 'egregious behavior'. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said while announcing the decision said, "This week we closed down China's consulate in Houston because it was a hub of spying and intellectual property theft."

China condemns action by US

China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said: “malicious slander” is behind the U.S. government order to close its consulate in Houston, Texas, and maintained that its officials have never operated outside ordinary diplomatic norms. He said the order to close the consulate “violates international law and basic norms governing international relations,” and “seriously undermines China-U.S. relations.” He added that the step is breaking down the bridge of friendship between the Chinese and American people.

