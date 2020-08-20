China Claims No Hospitalized Coronavirus Patients Have Died In 'almost Four Months'

Health authorities in China while addressing a briefing at China's Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism claimed that no patients admitted to hospitals due to the COVID-19 infection in China have died in "almost four months." China's National Health Commission inspector, Guo Yanhong, praised China's strategy in battling the crisis and curbing the spread of the disease.

He said, "This is the strongest proof that China's experience, methods, and strategies in treating critical patients are valuable."

China records new cases

As per the reports, he made the remarks at China's Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council on August 19, Wednesday. According to the international media reports, the last virus of death was recorded by the NHC was on April 14 in Hubei province. China confirmed 22 imported cases and one locally transmitted asymptomatic case on Wednesday, according to the figures released by NHC. In addition, seven new imported cases were also witnessed on the same day in the provinces of Jiangxi, Tianjin, Shanghai, Shandong, and Sichuan.

The city of Wuhan limped back to normalcy after the wrath of COVID-19, thousands of partyholics on this weekend flooded the city's water park with no sign of social distancing or facemasks. AFP News Agency report stated the popular Wuhan Maya Beach Water Park was packed with people in swimsuits and googles to have fun at the electronic music festival held at the water park.

According to the report, Wuhan came out of lockdown after 76 days with strict instruction to control the surge of the virus followed by the water park's reopening in June. The images widely circulated across social media portray the people enjoying the pool party as if nothing happened in the past eight month months.

Image credit: AP