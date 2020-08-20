A Woman Stuck In China Floods Saves Husband's Gundam Collection First

China was hit by massive storms that flooded many cities of the country. As per reports, the floods were so huge that the waters washed the feet of the popular 1,000 years old Giant Buddha Sculpture. While numerous people had to leave their homes to safeguard themselves, a woman in Yudong, Chongqing, China, broke the house windows just to save her husband’s Gundam MS figures.

Supporting wife saves husband's Gundam MS figures in flood

According to the reports in 9gag, the husband of the woman and the collector of the figures had given up on the Gundam MS collection because he does not know how to swim. However, the supporting wife decided not to leave her husband's precious collections and decided to retrieve them from the house. The woman was a long-distance swimmer and she broke into the second floor of their apartment and grabbed all the boxes.

The reports also reveal that the wife herself is a huge fan of Gundam series and she finds all the characters quite interesting. This not only displays how considerate people are, but it also showcases the strong will of all the fans who love the Gundam series.

Gundam which is also known as 'Gundamu' is amongst the major Japanese science fiction TV series which is based on a U storyline that revolves around a Universal Calendar. This action-adventure series has numerous fans around the world. Just like any popular anime series, Gundam has its own merchandises and action figures. Many fans globally collect these Gundam figures which come in a variety of sizes and more.

However, as soon as the news of a woman saving the Gundam Collections went viral, many people came forward to appreciate the affection. Some also pointed out that al these action figures are quite expensive to own. The Amazon India price for a Gundam IBO figure, as of writing this article, is â‚¹ 2,499. There are other figures in the Gundam collection which even cost â‚¹ 7 to 8 thousand.

All Images ~ Weibo

