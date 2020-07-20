Hong Kong's Carrie Lam Announces New Measures As City Reports Highest Single Day Case Rise

In the wake of the surge in COVID-19 cases in Hong Kong, Chief Executive Carrie Lam has announced new measures to be undertaken in the city to control the deteriorating coronavirus situation in Hong Kong. The measures include mandatory wearing masks in public places, more work from home and ramping up quarantine facilities.

Lam has issued a warning that the city could be hit by another wave of COVID-19 in winter as indicated by experts, South China Morning Post reported.

Lam's measures come after Hong Kong reported more than 100 new cases on Sunday, its highest single-day rise in coronavirus cases since the pandemic began. 2000 more quarantine units would be built near Hong Kong Disneyland and that Asia World-Expo was being converted to accommodate stable Covid-19 patients and elderly residents in the event of further outbreaks at care homes, Lam said.

This decision comes after Hong Kong Disneyland was closed within a month of its reopening due to the surge in virus infections in the city, besides, the bars, gyms, and clubs were also closed from last week and they will remain shut till indefinite period due to the virus surge.

After viewing reports of mass testing conducted by the city government last week, Lam said that the situation is very grim and there are no signs of it getting under control.

From the coming Saturday onwards, anyone coming to Hong Kong from seven high-risk countries, including India and Pakistan, would be required to spend their 14-day quarantine at government-approved hotels before going to their own homes.

The Hong Kong administration has also put a ban on the pro-democracy protests against the imposition of National Security Law, in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

