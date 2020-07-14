China Stooge Trembles At Democracy; Blurts Delusional 'Trojan Horse' Spin On Hong Kong Law

Hong Kong has been under immense political turmoil with the introduction of new National Security Law threatening the autonomy of the city; however, the Legislative Council elections, which promote a democratic approach of governance in the city, are due in September 2020.

Although the legislative council elections have been a weaker attempt at democracy in the past as against the stronger Executive Council wielding more power in Hong Kong, the opposition to China's policies and protestors are hoping the elections may be of some help in advancing the democracy in the region.

However, Chinese mouthpiece Global Times' Editor has given a glimpse of how the Xi administration is likely to spin the narrative to sell to the galleries. The stooge, who has been making statements of a pseudo-establishment nature, makes the most far-fetched and delusional claims about the matter and says that the National Security Law will target those who are hoping a turnaround in the situation.

Through Legislative Council elections, extreme opposition forces of Hong Kong hope to turn themselves into “Trojan Horse” to destroy chief executive-led HK political system. This objective will be targeted by national security law for HK. — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) July 13, 2020

This seemingly comes as hundreds of thousands of Hong Kongers flocked together over the weekend to cast their votes in the city. The voting was a symbolic protest vote against Beijing’s National Security Law. As per reports, nearly 600,000 'voters' turned out to cast their vote against the National security law exceeding estimates of a turnout of 170,000.

The opposition politicians have criticised all the moves calling them the means to suppress dissent. With the introduction of the new law, critics are apprehensive that it would undermine the principle of "one country, two systems", eventually leading to the decimation of Hong Kong's autonomy stated under the Sino-British joint declaration of 1997.

As the autocratic Chinese Government introduced the law, it has received widespread criticism on the international fora. This unilateral decision by the Chinese communist regime has deeply concerned the International community and countries such as the US, Canada, Australia and the UK opposed the decision of China to impose the security law in Hong Kong. The countries promoting democracy are raising the Hong Kong crisis in all possible forums, in a way pressurising the autocratic Chinese regime to rescind the law.

In a joint statement, the four countries had earlier said that direct imposition of national security legislation on Hong Kong by the Beijing authorities, rather than through Hong Kong's own institutions as provided for under Article 23 of the Basic Law, "would curtail the Hong Kong people's liberties, and in doing so, dramatically erode Hong Kong's autonomy and the system that made it so prosperous".

The countries are also thinking about reshaping their economic relations with China in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as its aggressive autocratic unilateral expansionist policies.

