US Weighs In Restricted Options To Attack China Over Hong Kong: Report

Amid the already spiralling relations between China and the United States, Washington is currently weighing on its restricted options to get back at Beijing over its developments in Hong Kong. The Wall street journal reported on July 11 that US’ steps against Hong Kong’s financial systems hold the risk of damaging American, Western and Hong Kong firms as well as consumers. The reports citing US analysts and officials stated that the measures that US government can take against China including sanctioning Chinese officials and other moves impacting the trade between both the nations would fail to have a significant impact on the Asian superpower.

Two of the world’s biggest superpowers have been at odds since the beginning of this year over issues ranging from the handling of the coronavirus outbreak to Beijing’s controversial national security law on Hong Kong. The US-China ties are at an all-time low with officials from both countries indulging in a war of words. The media outlet has said that America’s trade moves against products made in the former British colony would have little effect on China’s integration of the city into the Asian superpower’s political as well as the security systems. According to officials cited by the international media outlet, US President Donald Trump administration’s officials met in a White House meeting last week to discuss Hong Kong.

US, China impose visa restrictions

This report comes just a few days after China announced on July 8 that it will impose visa restrictions on US citizens with “egregious behaviour” towards Tibet in a tit-for-tat move. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said in a press briefing that Beijing ‘strongly opposes’ the travel bans by Washington on Chinese officials and has also called for the ‘interference’ to stop. Zhao also indicated that the US government should step back from ‘internal’ affairs with the Tibet-related issues in a bid to avoid further damage to the already spiralling relations between both nations.

What China called a ‘wrong move’ is US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s announcement on July 7 declaring restrictions on visas of Chinese officials involved in limiting access of foreigners to Tibet and also said that they continue to 'seek reciprocity in the relationship'. The US reaffirmed its support for “meaningful autonomy” for Tibetans but has resulted in yet another source of friction between the world’s two greatest superpowers. Pompeo had not mentioned the number of officials but said that they are part of the ruling Chinese Communist Party under American law that calls for US citizens to visit Tibet.

Inputs: Agency



