In the midst of China's relentless incursions into Taiwan's air defence identification zone, President Tsai Ing-wen committed to safeguarding the island's sovereignty in the face of "unprecedented challenges" posed by the Chinese military. Speaking on the occasion of the island's National Day on Sunday, Tsai stated that Taiwan is no longer perceived as Asia's orphan, but as an "Island of Resilience" which is capable of facing problems with fortitude. "The more we achieve, the more pressure we face from China. As a result, I would like to remind all of my fellow residents that we don't have the luxury of lowering our guard," she was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

President Tsai's remarks come amid escalating tensions between Beijing and Taipei following the four-day breach of Taiwan's airspace by roughly 150 Chinese military aircraft. The Indo-Pacific situation is growing increasingly volatile and complicated. After establishing complete control over Hong Kong and crushing democracy campaigners. After establishing complete control of Hong Kong and crushing democracy campaigners, Beijing authorities veered away from the course of political and economic development that they had followed since 'reform and opening up' began decades ago, according to ANI.

Taiwan's President went on to say that China is challenging the regional order in the South and East China Seas and that the routinization of Chinese military activities in Taiwan's southern air defence identification zone (ADIZ) has had a significant impact on both national security and aviation safety. She also expressed Taiwan's commitment to contribute to the region's peaceful development. "Our stance on cross-strait relations has not changed, neither our goodwill nor our obligations have changed. We demand that the status quo be maintained, and we will do all possible to prevent the existing quo from being unilaterally altered," she added as reported by ANI.

China's President vows to pursue 'reunification' with Taiwan

Meanwhile, On Saturday, October 9, China's President Xi Jinping pledged to pursue "reunification" with Taiwan through peaceful means and stated that the country is adamantly opposed to any foreign meddling in the matter. During his speech commemorating the 110th anniversary of the Xinhai Revolution, he stated that the Taiwan issue is solely a Chinese internal matter, and any external meddling is unacceptable. The Chinese premier also warned against underestimating the Chinese people's "strong determination, unshakeable will, and significant capabilities" to preserve state sovereignty and territorial integrity, stressing that the historic job of completing the homeland's reunification must and will be completed, reported ANI citing Sputnik news agency.

Despite Taiwan's self-government for more than seven decades, Beijing claims absolute sovereignty over the island. However, Taipei has fought Chinese aggression by bolstering strategic connections with democracies, especially the United States, which Beijing has frequently opposed.

