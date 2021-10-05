Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen Warns 'catastrophic Consequences' If Island Falls To China

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen has warned China of “catastrophic consequences” if the self-ruled democratic island should fall to Beijing’s aggression. China’s communist regime has grown more assertive about its claim on Taiwan with its military sending out dozens of aircraft inside the island’s restricted zone over the weekend. Taiwanese President’s remarks regarding defending the island’s democracy came in an essay published on October 5 amid the record-breaking incursions by Chinese warplanes.

Earlier, as per a report by The Guardian, Taiwan’s premier, Su Tseng-chang said that China’s “over the top” activity violated the regional peace adding that the island needs to be on a high alert. While China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) sent nearly 150 planes into Taiwan’s air defence identification (ADIZ) zone, Tsai stressed on island’s desire for peace in an article written for Foreign Affairs magazine.

However, Taiwan’s President added that “if its democracy and way of life are threatened, Taiwan will do whatever it takes to defend itself.” She also called on other nations to “understand the value of working with Taiwan” against the major threat posed by Beijing. She added, “And they should remember that if Taiwan were to fall, the consequences would be catastrophic for regional peace and the democratic alliance system.”

Even though Beijing has never ruled the island, it has pledged to take it even by force, if necessary. China’s considers Tsai’s democratic government to be separatists and has denounced the forces calling for the island’s independence. But, the Taiwanese President has said that her nation is already sovereign and there is no need to declare independence or any conflict.

“Amid almost daily intrusions by the People’s Liberation Army, our position on cross-strait relations remains constant: Taiwan will not bend to pressure, but nor will it turn adventurist, even when it accumulates support from the international community,” she said.

Tsai on failure to defend Taiwan

While few nations formally recognise Taiwan, Tsai said in the article that it forced the island to think differently and led to forming unofficial partnerships and agreements, contributing to global bodies as a non-state party. Tsai has noted that as the island’s ties are growing across the globe, it has become an important democracy, trading partner and international supplier.

“Should this line be broken by force, the consequences would disrupt international trade and destabilise the entire western Pacific,” she said. “In other words, a failure to defend Taiwan would not only be catastrophic for the Taiwanese; it would overturn a security architecture that has allowed for peace and extraordinary economic development in the region for seven decades.”

IMAGE: AP

