'Destroying Diplomacy Between Major Powers': Chinese Stooge Wails Over US' HK Autonomy Act

As China and the United States have been at loggerheads over a number of issues ranging from the Coronavirus to the Hong Kong security law, Chinese Mouthpiece Global Times Editor Hu Xijin has once again targeted the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo. The Chinese stooge has accused Pompeo of destroying 'basic civilization of diplomacy between major powers'. Even as China has banned Twitter, the Global Times editor continues to tweet against all the countries that stand against Chinese expansionist policies.

Mike Pompeo, as top US diplomat, has lost bottom line. He is destroying basic civilization of diplomacy between major powers. His extreme behavior may eventually hurt world peace in various ways. — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) July 16, 2020

Trump signs Hong Kong Autonomy Act

The accusation by the Global Times editor seemingly comes in response to US President Donald Trump signing the Hong Kong Autonomy Act and the related executive orders which aim to end the preferential treatment given by the US to Hong Kong. With this, Hong Kong will be considered just as a territory of mainland China with massive tariffs and trade restrictions by the US, further endangering the relations between two of the world's largest economies. However, the decision by the US government itself comes in response to the imposition of Chinese law in Hong Kong when the Communist regime tries to engulf Hong Kong under its autocratic rule.

"Today I signed legislation, and an executive order to hold China accountable for its aggressive actions against the people of Hong Kong," Trump had told reporters at the White House. Also, Pompeo took to Twitter to announce the decision and slam China for its unilateral way of imposing the law in Hong Kong.

In response to Beijing’s broken promises, President @realDonaldTrump has taken steps to end Hong Kong’s preferential treatment and announced the United States will place a special focus on the admission of Hong Kong residents as refugees. We stand with the Hong Kong people. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) July 16, 2020

It is interesting to note that China has imposed the National Security Law in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, undermining the autonomy and basic expression of freedom in the city. The Law not only threatens the autonomy of the former British colony but also violates the promise China made under the Sino-British joint declaration of 1997 which vowed to uphold the principle of 'one country, two systems'.

Despite the Chinese Communist Regime sabotaging the autonomy and the rights of Freedom of expression of the people of Hong Kong, the Chinese stooge accuses the US Secretary of destroying basic civilisation of diplomacy and stating that Pompeo's 'extreme behaviour may eventually hurt world peace'.

Sino-British joint declaration

The Sino-British Joint Declaration of 1997 is a treaty signed between the United Kingdom and China on Hong Kong under Chinese sovereignty. In accordance with the declaration, the Chinese government had agreed to the principle of "one country, two systems". As per the agreement between the UK and China, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) would not practise the socialist system of mainland China, and Hong Kong's existing capitalist system and way of life would remain unchanged for 50 years until 2047.