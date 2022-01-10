Netizens Left In Splits As Chinese Authorities Use Flamethrower To Kill Coronavirus; Watch

The world will mark two years since WHO declared novel coronavirus as a pandemic on March 11 this year. Amidst completing nearly two years, the stigma associated with the deadly virus still continues. Back in the time when the doctors were unaware of how to deal with COVID, they treated the patients by opinion, anecdotes and dogma. However, China continues to tarnish their prominence, if any left, with unscientific approaches to combat the pandemic. In the latest video posted by Fang Shimin, a popular science writer based in China shows that two individuals donning PPE kits and having a flamethrower (a ranged incendiary device designed to project a controllable jet of fire) can be seen disinfecting possibly at the entrance gate of a hospital.

Watch: How Chinese use a flamethrower to kill COVID

"Lol what‘s this?" here's how netizens reacted

"Dispatch the alien forces and spray Omicron to death with a flamethrower," the science writer posted the video with a sarcastic caption. As the video proceeds, another person who is also donning PPE kits can be seen moving out of the building while spraying the fire extinguisher. Meanwhile, the video which was shared by the author around 20 hours ago, and has now gone viral. It has garnered over seventy thousand views and tonnes of witty comments. "As a joke to the whole world," wrote one user. "It's a top-secret CCP invention," commented the other, where the CCP stands for Chinese Communist Party. "Lol what‘s this?" commented the third user.

Administration locks down city of 1.3 million after 3 asymptomatic COVID cases

Extraordinary videos circulating of suspected people smugglers being publicly paraded in southern Guangxi province - a practice evocative of times past. The full hazmat suits appear to be common these days for criminal suspects... /1 pic.twitter.com/qtKaMKrkR4 — Bill Birtles (@billbirtles) December 29, 2021

Recently, the local administration of Yuzhou, a city with a population of around 1.3 million and more than 1,400 sq km area was put under strict lockdown after three asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 emerged in the area. According to the local media reports, emergency precautions were announced as two of the residents were found COVID positive. However, the officials did not clarify whether the people were infected with the delta variant or the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron.

In another incident, the local authorities in China paraded at least four people for COVID violations through the busy streets of Baise, reported the Global Times on 30 December, Tuesday. According to a report by Global Times, all four were involved in illegal human trafficking and had violated the COVID guidelines. The controversial parade was escorted by at least eight police officers through a busy street in Jingxi, Baise.

