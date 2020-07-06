'Enjoy The View': China's Stooge Replies Meekly As US Navy Brushes Off Missile Threat

Shortly after the US Navy issued a fiery response to China's threat regarding the two US aircraft carriers in South China sea, editor of state-backed mouthpiece Global Times issued a subdued response saying that there was no problem for the US aircraft carriers to pass through the region 'peacefully.' The Chinese stooge added that the US sailors could 'enjoy the beautiful view' of the South China sea as long as they 'cherished peace', just like China did.

Last week, the United States stationed two of its aircraft carriers to the South China Sea to carry out military drills in response to China's aggression in the disputed waters. While it continues its dominance over the disputed waters, China has criticized the US for sending its aircraft carriers with Global Times terming them 'aircraft carrier killer' missiles.

There's no problem for the two US aircraft carriers to pass through the S. China Sea peacefully. US sailors onboard can enjoy the beautiful view. But DF-21D/DF-26 are real "aircraft carrier killer" missiles and they're very cheap.China cherishes peace, I believe the US also does. https://t.co/rIyOkjwzoq — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) July 5, 2020

US-China trade barbs

Earlier in the day, US Navy's Chief of Information refused to be intimidated by the threats issued by CPC-backed Global Times saying that its two aircraft carriers-- USS Nimitz and USS Ronald Reagan are not intimidated.

Global Times had issued a strong-worded response to the US aircraft carriers saying, "China has a wide selection of anti-aircraft carrier weapons like DF-21D and DF-26 "aircraft carrier killer" missiles. The South China Sea is fully within grasp of the PLA; any US aircraft carrier movement in the region is at the pleasure of PLA: analysts."

The US took a dig at the mouthpiece and wrote, "And yet, there they are. Two US Navy aircraft carriers operating in the international waters of the South China Sea."

And yet, there they are. Two @USNavy aircraft carriers operating in the international waters of the South China Sea. #USSNimitz & #USSRonaldReagan are not intimidated #AtOurDiscretion https://t.co/QGTggRjOul — Navy Chief of Information (@chinfo) July 5, 2020

China has scheduled a five-day military drill around the Paracel Islands, claimed by Vietnam and China, in the South China Sea, starting from July 1. The United States has been strongly objecting to Beijing’s sweeping claims on the South China Sea, calling it out for its "unlawful maritime claims."

