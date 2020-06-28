Mike Pompeo slams China, supports ASEAN's statement on South China Sea conflict

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on June 27 welcomed ASEAN’S statement on the South China Sea conflict. The ASEAN nations had slammed China asserting that the conflict should be resolved according to the international laws. In their statement, he had also pointed out that China should not be allowed to treat the South China Sea as its maritime empire.

Soon after the statement was passed, the top American diplomat took to Twitter to write that the United States of America was in full support of the ASEAN stand on the conflict. "China cannot be allowed to treat the SCS as its maritime empire", he wrote. He also added that they would soon discuss the topic.

The United States welcomes ASEAN Leaders’ insistence that South China Sea disputes be resolved in line with international law, including UNCLOS. China cannot be allowed to treat the SCS as its maritime empire. We will have more to say on this topic soon. https://t.co/IUmzD7OksC — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) June 27, 2020

An excerpt on South China Sea from the full statement of ASEAN:

In the full text of the 'ASEAN Leaders’ Vision Statement on a Cohesive And Responsive ASEAN: Rising Above Challenges And Sustaining Growth', a paragraph was dedicated to reaffirming a united stand over the dispute on the South China Sea.

"Further reaffirm the importance of maintaining and promoting peace, security, stability, safety and freedom of navigation and over-flight above the South China Sea, as well as upholding international law, including the 1982 UNCLOS, in the South China Sea, work actively towards the full and effective implementation of the 2002 Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC) in its entirety and the early conclusion of an effective and substantive Code of Conduct in the South China Sea (COC), consistent with international law, including the 1982 UNCLOS. Further stress on the importance of non-militarisation and self-restraint in the conduct of activities that would complicate or escalate disputes and affect peace and stability, and avoid actions that may further complicate the situation. Pursue the peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with universally recognised principles of international law, including the 1982 UNCLOS, while enhancing mutual trust and confidence," the paragraph read.

