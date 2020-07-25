Missing Red Panda 'is Home Safe And Sound', Here's How It Was Brought Back

A red panda that got disappeared from its habitat at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in the morning hours of July 22, Wednesday 'is home safe and sound'. As per the zoo's Facebook page, a thorough search program was conducted by Zoo staff after it was discovered missing. According to the zoo, Kora (red panda) was spotted by two guests who noticed her on the ground among dense foliage between the rhino habitat and the entrance of the Pachyderm Building in the Zoo’s Asia Quest region.

The authorities previously suspected that she was not far from her habitat and her cubs. The visitors their sighting to the team members at 4:43 p.m., who immediately called the Zoo’s Security and Animal Health teams.

Red panda rescued

The zoo's facebook page added that, "As the team arrived to respond, Kora climbed high into a nearby tree. In attempt to coax her down, the team brought her favorite treats and, when that did not work, they carefully brought out her vocalizing cubs. While she was attentive to their sounds and moved toward them, she remained in the tree just above the rooftop of the Pachyderm Building."

It added, "Because rain clouds were moving into the area and the team did not want to risk prolonging her return with evening approaching, the decision was made to tranquilize her. She was asleep just six minutes later and at 5:56 p.m., she fell 10 feet into the waiting net of the response team."

After the panda was tranquilized, it was carefully placed into her crate and taken to the Zoo’s Animal Health Center for evaluation where she was provided care and given a clean bill of health.

