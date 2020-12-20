Taiwan To Deploy Domestically Manufactured Submarine Fleet To Mitigate Chinese Threat

In order to boost its military capabilities and readiness in the South China sea against the Chinese expansionist agendas and invasion threats, Taiwan plans to deploy a fleet of domestic submarines that it started manufacturing domestically. Construction of at least 8 new states of the art submarines began last month in the face of China’s intimidation and belligerence to overcome future possible threats of PLA’s naval blockade attempts in the Pacific.

At the ‘Made in Taiwan’ submarine program ceremony held at a shipyard in the southern port city of Kaohsiung, President Tsai Ing-wen said that Taiwan was “more determined than ever to continue developing our self-defense industries and safeguard our sovereignty and democracy.” Further, in an online statement, she thanked those involved in the manufacture for overcoming “all obstacles, erasing all doubts and beginning domestic production.” Furthermore, Tsai Ing-wen stated that the submarines which will go on trials in the Pacific by 2025 are a "historic milestone which demonstrates Taiwan's strong will to the world.”

Additionally, Taiwan’s leader launched Ta-Chiang and the new Tuo-Chiang class corvette vessels with ROC naval forces aimed at beefing the military presence in the Pacific. “These vessels demonstrate the capabilities of our defense industry in R&D as well as supplying our defense needs,” the ministry of National Defense ROC said in a tweet.

Proud to see #MadeInTaiwan ships set sail again, as we continue to make great progress.



Developing #Taiwan's indigenous defense industries is a top priority, so we’re upgrading our military capabilities through innovation to keep Taiwan's waters safe & protect our sovereignty. pic.twitter.com/RTCl9cuwkE — è”¡è‹±æ–‡ Tsai Ing-wen (@iingwen) December 15, 2020

Read: Taiwan Coast Guard Launches A 600-ton Patrol Boat

Read: Chile On Alert After Spotting Chinese Boats Near Arica Y Parinacota Region Of Pacific

To strengthen 'naval defense system'

The submarines are being manufactured by Taiwan’s CSBC Corporation and National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology under an agreement with the Ministry of National Defense signed in March 2017, according to a release by Taiwan’s ministry of foreign affairs. The submarines will strengthen the country’s naval defense system and its asymmetric warfare capabilities.

Set sail to the new step of #MIT submarine program! We stand guard over our #sovereign & #democracy, and we do our part to ensure a free and open #IndoPacific. https://t.co/icx1jfsDEr — åœ‹é˜²éƒ¨ Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. ðŸ‡¹ðŸ‡¼ (@MoNDefense) November 25, 2020

The NCSIST had earlier delivered the navy’s fast minelayer launched for the voyage at Taiwan’s Yilan County and the air force’s Brave Eagle advanced jet trainer that took off from the Ching Chuan Kang Air Base in central Taiwan’s Taichung City. At the inauguration of the submarines manufacturing program, President Tsai Ing-wen said at the conference that the 8 fleet submarines will block enemy ships from surrounding Taiwan's main island, hinting at China.

Read: Taiwan President Speaks As US Approves Arms Sale

Read: Taiwan's Long-rang Radar System To Play Significant Role In Countering Chinese Attacks

(Images Credit: Twitter/@President Tsai Ing-wen)