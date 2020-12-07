Taiwan's long-rang radar system to play significant role in countering Chinese attacks

According to analysts, Taiwan's long-rang radar system is an important asset and will play a significant role in case of an attack from China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) including any attack from its submarine base in the South China Sea. Retired Taiwanese Major General and former commander of a Lafayette-class frigate Sun Hai-tao stated that it could also be a target for destruction for PLA in order to weaken Taiwan's Army but at the same time, such an attack would also serve as a warning. Taiwan's long-range radar system provides early warning of warplanes and ballistic missiles and is essential for the US as well.

"In the event of a Chinese attack, the PLA would be expected to ... first take out the radar system so that Taiwan's combat data link systems get cut off," said Sun Hai-tao.

Taiwan preps for Chinese attacks

In a bid to stay safe and protected from any attacks from PLA, Taiwan has installed several other security and protection systems. Speaking about it, the head of Taiwan International Strategic Study Society, Wang Kung-Yi was quoted saying that anti-missile shields, early warning aircraft and short-range anti-air artillery network have been installed along with a GPS interference system aimed at preventing PLA from locating the site. Further, strategic study professor from Tamkang University Su Tzu-Yun stated that sharing real-time data and intelligence with the US can aid in preventing 'any surprise underwater missile attack.

"Anti-missile shields have been installed - the Patriot III anti-missile system and the locally developed mid-range Tien Kung 2 and the long-range Tien Kung 3... That's in addition to early-warning aircraft and a short-range anti-air artillery network," the South China Morning Post quoted Wang Kung-Yi saying.

"Sharing intelligence in real-time with the US means it can help track and counter any surprise underwater missile attacks from the PLA, which has built up a submarine fleet in the South China Sea in the past decade," said Taipei-based Tamkang University professor Su Tzu-Yun.

Taiwan's long-rang radar facility has been called as a facility built for the US by the critics and question have also been raised over the cost of the system as the country spends about NTD 700 million every year to just maintain it, as per the South China Morning Post.

The long-range radar system is currently located at an altitude of 2,600 metres on Leshan in Hsinchu county. It has the ability to detect a missile from about 5,000 km away and projectiles from 2,000 km which is a range that covers China as well as the South China Sea. Built by US company Raytheon at the coast of $1.4 billion, the Precision Acquisition Vehicle Entry Phased Array Warning System or PAVE PAWS has been operational since 2013.

