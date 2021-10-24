Tibet's Government-in-exile President Says 'China Should Re-evaluate Foreign Policy'

The President of the Tibetan government in exile in India, Penpa Tsering, on Saturday, said that China should re-evaluate its foreign policy and work towards becoming a better global partner. Tsering mentioned that Beijing has taken an aggressive stance against its neighbours. The Tibetan leaders comments come at a time China's People Liberation Army (PLA) increased its exercises in the disputed South China Sea region.

Speaking to PTI, the Tibetan leader also spoke about how trade with China through Sikkim's Nathu La pass had become lopsided.

“Trade should be equal but China has always taken the upper hand be it with restricting India's exports to specific goods through the trade route (via Nathu La in Sikkim)," the Tibetan leader said.

Located in Sikkim, the Nathu La pass is one of three open commercial routes between India and China.

In his remarks, Tsering also mentioned increasing Chinese aggression on the Indo-Chinese border. Asserting that Beijing had taken an aggressive stance on the border issue with India, he said that Beijing should now "re-evaluate their foreign policy" and be a better global partner.

China seizes tribal land in Tibet

Tsering's remarks came days after reports of Beijing confiscating tribal land on the Tibetan plateau surfaced. According to a report by RFA’s Tibetian services, Chinese authorities in Qinghai province are forcing Tibetian nomads to sign an agreement to transfer the proprietorship of their traditional lands to the government.

Located in the country’s southwest, Qinghai encompasses the high-altitude Tibetan Plateau, which is home to hundreds of thousands of Tibetan nomads. While Beijing had allowed the tribals to reside on the sliver of land for more than 50 years, it is now reclaiming these lands by revoking permits.

It is pertinent to note that Bejing has long been using different methods to end Tibet’s autonomy. In its latest measure, the communist administration restricted the tribal nomads from accessing their traditional grazing lands. According to a report by Radio Free Asia, Chinese officials have revoked usage permission in the nomadic region of Trindu county in Kyegudo and have confiscated lands from several Tibetian tribesmen.

(Image: AP)