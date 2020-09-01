Unbelievable: Thwarted By Indian Army, Cornered China Accuses India Of LAC Incursion

After violating the consensus and attempting to alter the status quo at the LAC in Eastern Ladakh, China has issued a statement defending its fresh transgression at the border by blaming the Indian side. The Chinese embassy on Tuesday, September 1 claimed that Indian troops violated the consensus reached in previous multi-level engagements and negotiations between China and India and the latter illegally trespassed the LAC at the southern bank of the Pangong Tso Lake on August 31.

The latest border tension between India and China escalated on Monday after a fresh confrontation by the Chinese army PLA carried out 'provocative military movements' to unilaterally change the status quo on the southern bank of Pangong Tso lake on the intervening night of August 29 and 30, however the attempt was thwarted by the Indian troops, the Army said on Monday.

Spokesperson of Chinese Embassy in India Counselor Ji Rong on China-India in its statement blamed India of 'flagrant provocations' and 'violating China’s territorial sovereignty' and asked the country to immediately withdraw troops that have illegally trespassed the LAC.

"China has made solemn representations to the Indian side, urged the Indian side to strictly control and restrain its frontline troops, earnestly honor its commitments, immediately stop all the provocative actions, immediately withdraw its troops illegally trespassing the Line of Actual Control, immediately stop any actions leading to the escalation and complication of the situation", Rong said in the statment.

China Claims 'won't Complicate & Expand Situation'

Meanwhile, China has also tried another face-saver tactic at the world stage by highlighting its commitment to 'maintaining stability at the Sino-Indian border'. Speaking at the French Institute of International Relations, Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said that China will not take initiative to 'complicate and expand the situation' along the border with India, but added that it needs to 'firmly safeguard its sovereignty & territorial integrity'.

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said that the border with India is 'not demarcated' and therefore problems arise from time-to-time, adding that China is 'willing to manage problems with dialogue' and preached that India must not allow 'differences to become conflicts'. This comes even as the Chinese PLA violated the consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic talks over the LAC standoff and unilaterally attempted to change the status quo at the LAC.

Earlier on Monday, China denied carrying out provocative military movement at the LAC in Eastern Ladakh on the intervening night of August 29 and 30 and claimed that the country's border troops have never crossed the border. The claim was made by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian who also emphasised on the People's Liberation Army's strict adherence to the LAC and added that the armies of both countries have been in touch over territorial issues.

Fresh violation at LAC by China

The Indian Army revealed that the Chinese troops had violated the consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic talks over the LAC standoff on Monday. The Indian troops not only pre-empted the activity of the PLA on the southern bank of the Pangong Tso lake but also thwarted attempts to unilaterally change the facts on the ground. Reiterating that the Indian Army is committed to maintaining peace and tranquility through dialogue, spokesperson Colonel Aman Anand stressed that it is equally determined to protect its territorial integrity.

A Brigade Commander-level flag meeting took place at Chushul to resolve the issues on Monday. As per sources, both sides will hold Brigade Commander level talks at the same location again on Tuesday according to Indian Army Sources.

