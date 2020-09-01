China Stooge Insensitively hawks Wuhan Pool Party 'normalcy' As World Reels; Hammered

As the Coronavirus continues to claim lives across the world in the thousands, China's Wuhan, the epicentre of the virus, seems to have returned to normalcy with lively nightlife. In a video shared by the Editor of China's state-sponsored media, Global Times shows that people in Wuhan are enjoying Pool parties, nightclubs and night snacks at food stalls. Surprisingly in the video, none of the people were seen wearing masks or following the Covid-19 protocols put in place to contain the virus spread.

The Chinese stooge's video comes at the time when the Communist nation continues to face global scrutiny over the origins of the Coronavirus pandemic and China's role in keeping it hidden during its early stages. There have been endless suspicions on whether China even released the official figures of the virus, with experts rubbishing its 'official' numbers.

READ | Chinese stooge schooled after cackling over Covid, making political prediction about India

Pool parties, nightclubs and night snacks at food stalls - the lively nightlife returns to Wuhan. pic.twitter.com/ZKoA5O2pl6 — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) August 31, 2020

READ | China's stooge makes crude point about 'old men' Trump & Biden's average age; slams US

Netizens react to the nightlife video

The video faced a heavy backlash from the netizens. Some of the netizens were even left wondering about the situation being 'so normal' in China after the virus spread.

"See, this is their real character. After giving the #WuhanVirus to the world and the death of 844 K people around the world, what they are showcasing, a party video. Many professionals lost the job, kids are suffering and the #liarchina has backstabbed the world !! #shameonchina," said a user.

"Can't understand how the situation become so normal in china especially at epicenter of virus while whole world is suffering including USA/India. World organisation should unite and start investigation, seems like planned bio-weapon of china on other country !!" said another user.

READ | China stooge throws hissy fit; warmongers as US-Taiwan posture aggressively off its shores

See, this is their real character. After giving the #WuhanVirus to the world and the death of 844 K people around the world, what they are showcasing, a party video. Many professionals lost the job, kids are suffering and the #liarchina has backstabbed the world !! #shameonchina — Manish Awasthi ~वीर भोग्य वसुंधरा (@manishawasthi2) August 31, 2020

Can't understand how situation become so normal in china especially at epicenter of virus 🙄 while whole world is suffering including USA/India.



World organisation should unite and start investigation, seems like planned bio-weapon of china on other country !! — Yuvraj Singh (@YuviRw) August 31, 2020

After spreading its home grown virus to the entire world...CCP is shamelessly celebrating... Entire world should penalise China for killing Humans across the world. — JAY KANT MISHRA (@JAZZEDUPJAY) August 31, 2020

China faces global flak over Coronavirus

Amid heavy opposition from China over the virus spread, the WHO on June 18 at the World Health Assembly agreed to the resolution signed by 123 member countries including all the member countries of the European Union, 50 African nations and India amongst others, seeking an independent investigation into the COVID-19 pandemic.

Apart from this, China's expansionist tactics, at a time when the world is reeling under the effects of the coronavirus, have also faced serious criticism with countries like the United States, United Kingdom, Australia and India hitting back at China over its monopoly of the South China sea, its atrocities in Hong Kong or its attempts to infiltrate the LAC.

READ | China exposed, stooge scurries to disown ad seeking '100 Uyghur women' for inter-marriage