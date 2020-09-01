China Detains & Cuts Off Australian Journalist At Its Mouthpiece; Canberra Tight-lipped

A Chinese-born Australian journalist for CGTN, the English-language channel of China Central Television, has been detained in China, Australia's government said on Monday. "Australian officials had a consular visit via video link with Cheng Lei at a detention facility last Thursday," Foreign Minister Marise Payne said in a statement. They will continue to provide assistance and support to her and her family, Payne said.

'Residential surveillance at a designated location'

Australia had been informed by Chinese authorities on August 14 of her detention but made its first public statement on Monday. Australia has not said why she was detained. "Further comment will not be provided owing to the government's privacy obligations," Payne said.

According to a report by ABC, friends became concerned when Cheng did not reply to messages in recent weeks, fuelling speculation among her Chinese state media colleagues. She has not been charged but is being held under what is called "residential surveillance at a designated location", a form of detention in which investigators can imprison and question a suspect for up to six months while cutting them off from lawyers and the outside world.

Her family in a statement said they are in touch with the Department of Foreign Affairs and trade and doing everything to support her.

Australia-China's strained relations

Australia in July warned its citizens of a risk of arbitrary detention in China, as relations between the free trade partners have plunged in recent years. China dismissed the warning as disinformation. Australia has criticized China for charging Chinese-Australian spy novelist Yang Hengjun with espionage in March.

Australian Karm Gilespie was sentenced to death in China in June, seven years after he was arrested and charged with attempting to board an international flight with more than 7.5 kilograms (16.5 pounds) of methamphetamine. Some observers suspect that such a severe sentence so long after the crime was related to the bilateral rift.

Cheng is an anchor for the BizAsia program. She was born in China and worked in finance in Australia before returning to China and starting a career in journalism with CCTV in Beijing in 2003. She has reported on major Chinese events including Beijing's 2008 Olympics and Shanghai's 2010 World Expo.

(With agency inputs)